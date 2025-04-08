Tech Wrap April 8: Google Gemini Live, new ASUS laptops, Amazon's Nova reel

With the latest Pixel Drop, Google has begun rolling out Project Astra-based enhancements to the Gemini Live interface, including camera and screen sharing capabilities. These features are available at no additional cost for Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series users. However, those using earlier Pixel models will need a Gemini Advanced subscription to access them.

ASUS , the Taiwanese electronics brand, has expanded its AI-focused PC lineup in India with the release of the Zenbook S16 (UM5606KA) and Vivobook 16 (M1607KA). Both laptops come equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, offering advanced AI features and support for the next-generation Copilot Plus PC experience.

Amazon has fulfilled its earlier promise to upgrade its AI video tool, Nova Reel, expanding its capabilities from generating six-second clips to producing videos lasting up to two minutes. In a blog post, Amazon Web Services (AWS) stated that the updated version, Nova Reel 1.1, can now create “multi-shot” videos that maintain a “consistent style” throughout.

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company, is reportedly planning to launch its own laptop line in India. According to a 91Mobiles report, the brand teased the upcoming products through an image posted on Flipkart. However, no specific product details or launch timeline have been officially disclosed.

A new cyberthreat has emerged involving the Neptune RAT, a powerful form of malware described as the “Most Advanced RAT” (remote access trojan) to date. Cybercriminals are reportedly spreading the virus via YouTube to compromise vulnerable Windows systems, aiming to steal cryptocurrency, passwords, and even demand ransom.

Google is expanding its AI Mode feature—initially available only to Google One AI Premium users—to more Labs participants in the US, following encouraging feedback. Alongside the broader rollout, Google is introducing multimodal search powered by Google Lens and a customized Gemini model. This upgrade allows users to upload or capture images, ask related questions, and receive comprehensive, context-aware answers with helpful links.

Amazon has announced a major policy shift regarding its Prime membership, allowing customers to request a full refund at any time during their subscription period. This change will be effective starting May 9, 2025, according to an update posted on the company’s Help and Customer Service page.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a high-severity alert for Apple users, citing security issues in devices running outdated versions of iOS, macOS, and other Apple software. The vulnerabilities affect iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV, and the Safari browser that haven't been updated with the latest patches.

Meta has expanded its safety measures for teen accounts beyond Instagram to now include Facebook and Messenger. In a recent newsroom update, the company emphasized that the changes aim to enhance the safety of younger users. Meta is also adding more protections tailored specifically for teens using Instagram.

OnePlus may be replacing its well-known Alert Slider with a customizable Action Button on the upcoming OnePlus 13T. According to a 9To5Google report, Louis Lee from OnePlus confirmed on Chinese platform Weibo that the OnePlus 13T will debut a new “Shortcut Key,” making it the first in the company’s lineup to adopt this feature.

WhatsApp is testing a new privacy-focused feature that would restrict users from exporting chat histories and automatically saving shared media to their device’s gallery. This feature, part of the latest beta for Android, is currently being tested by a limited group, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo. A broader rollout is expected in the coming weeks.

Apple is reportedly preparing for a major redesign of its iPhone operating system with iOS 19. As per a 9To5Mac report, the update will include UI changes to buttons, menus, notifications, and other elements. These updates are expected to improve navigation and ensure a more unified experience across Apple’s software ecosystem.

Apple recently expedited multiple shipments of iPhones and other products from India to the US in a bid to avoid a new 10 percent reciprocal tariff. According to The Times of India, citing a senior government official, five planeloads of goods were dispatched over just three days during the last week of March to beat the tariff deadline introduced by US President Donald Trump.