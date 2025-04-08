Meta adds stricter controls for teen users across Instagram, FB, Messenger

Meta has announced the expansion of teen accounts beyond Instagram to include Facebook and Messenger. In its latest newsroom update, the company said the feature aims to offer a safer experience for younger people across its platforms. In addition, Meta is introducing new protections specifically for Instagram Teen Accounts.

Teen accounts coming to Facebook and Messenger

Teen accounts on Facebook and Messenger will include similar protection features already available on Instagram—such as limiting exposure to inappropriate content and restricting unwanted contact. The feature will begin being introduced in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, with plans to expand to more countries soon.

Key features of teen accounts:

Messaging limits: Teens can only receive messages from users they follow or are already connected with.

Sensitive content: The most restrictive content filters are enabled by default.

Limited interactions: Only followed users can tag or mention teen users. Offensive words are filtered automatically.

Time limits: Prompts appear after 60 minutes of daily use.

Sleep mode: Automatically enabled from 10 pm to 7 am; notifications are silenced and auto-replies are sent.

Parental controls: Guardians can view recent contacts, set usage limits, and block access during certain hours.

New Instagram Teen Accounts protections

In addition to the existing built-in protections offered by teen accounts, Meta is adding new restrictions for Instagram Live and unwanted images in direct messages (DMs). The company said that with these changes teens under 16 will be prohibited from going Live unless their parents give them permission to do so. Additionally, teens will require parental permission to turn off the feature that blurs images containing suspected nudity in DMs.

Meta said that these changes will be made available in the next couple of months.