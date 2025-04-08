Neptune RAT virus infecting Windows PCs through YouTube, steals passwords

A new cyberattack has surfaced in which cybercriminals are using a new malware strain, the Neptune RAT, which has been dubbed as the “Most Advanced RAT” (or remote access trojan) ever to infect vulnerable Windows PCs. In this cyberattack, the attackers are attempting to steal crypto, passwords and hold users for ransom.

According to a report by Cybernews, the Neptune RAT is highly advanced and can hijack Windows devices, spy on the device owner, and do much more while avoiding detection even by the best antivirus software.

As per cybersecurity firm CYFIRMA, the said malware strain is currently being circulated on GitHub, Telegram, and even YouTube. Akin to other malware strains, Neptune RAT also uses a malware-as-a-service model where any hacker can pay a monthly fee to deploy it in their attacks.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new malware affecting Windows PCs, along with some tips and tricks to help keep your PC and your data safe from the Neptune RAT.

What is Neptune RAT capable of?

CYFIRMA dubbed the Neptune RAT as a highly capable remote access tool with a broad set of malicious functions. Among its most concerning features is a crypto clipper that monitors for cryptocurrency transactions and replaces wallet addresses with those controlled by attackers, redirecting funds without the victim’s knowledge.

In addition to targeting digital assets, Neptune RAT also includes a password-stealing module, capable of extracting login credentials from over 270 applications, including widely used web browsers like Chrome. The stolen information can be used to compromise social media accounts, access financial platforms, and facilitate further attacks.

The malware’s capabilities are not just limited to theft but extend beyond. It includes a ransomware component that encrypts files and demands payment for their release. It can also disable Windows Defender and other antivirus tools, reducing the system’s ability to detect or respond to the infection.

Neptune RAT is also equipped with screen monitoring functionality, allowing attackers to observe users’ activities in real time. This opens the door to surveillance, blackmail, and data exploitation.

If the attackers decide the malware has served its purpose, Neptune RAT includes a data destruction feature that allows them to completely wipe the infected system, leaving no trace behind.

How to stay protected?

At the moment, Neptune RAT is currently being circulated on GitHub, Telegram and YouTube; hence, it might be wise for users to stay away from these websites as much as possible or be extra cautious while downloading any files from them or clicking on any links.

Also, it is advised to purchase the best identity theft protection which will help users recover lost funds after an attack. These protection plans often come with insurance which will be beneficial if an affected user wishes to replace their PC completely.