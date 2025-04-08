iOS 19: Apple to redesign iPhone OS with rounded app icons, floating bars

Apple is reportedly planning a significant redesign for the iPhone’s operating system this year. As per a report by 9To5Mac, Apple will be changing various aspects of the user interface, including buttons, menus, notifications, and more. The upcoming changes will likely facilitate improved navigation and greater consistency across Apple’s software ecosystem.

iOS 19: Expected changes

Apple has internally named the iOS 19 design project “Solarium.” This name indicates that the new interface might incorporate glass-like visual elements. The 9To5Mac reported that the system menus in iOS 19 will have more shadows and depth effect. Additionally, some elements within the new OS will have dynamic effects, shimmering as the user moves the device. The app icons are expected to be more rounder than the current design, however, not exactly similar to what the current visionOS and watchOS version offers. Reportedly,has internally named the iOS 19 design project “Solarium.” This name indicates that the new interface might incorporate glass-like visual elements. The 9To5Mac reported that the system menus in iOS 19 will have more shadows and depth effect. Additionally, some elements within the new OS will have dynamic effects, shimmering as the user moves the device. The app icons are expected to be more rounder than the current design, however, not exactly similar to what the current visionOS and watchOS version offers.

ALSO READ: ASUS launches Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 Copilot Plus PCs with AMD chips Beside these changes, the navigation bar within native apps, like App Store and Apple Music, will be redesigned to get a floating appearance with a new interface to perform in-app searches. In other apps like Messages, the search field will appear at the bottom of the screen. Additionally, each list will have shadows and wider spacing between options.

The report stated that the redesigned UI elements may not have a drastic transformation but is expected to give a fresh feel to the users.

iOS 19: Other expected changes

Besides the aesthetic changes that will likely come along with iOS 19, there will be some updates to refine the user experience:

System navigation

Also Read

iOS 19 will focus on improving the overall user experience by creating a more uniform interface across Apple’s ecosystem. Additionally, It is expected to make navigation and gesture control simpler.

Health app upgrades

With iOS 19, the iPhone’s Health app will get new features including AI-powered health coaching with personalised wellness guidance. Food tracking is also expected to be a key addition.

Apple Intelligence and Siri enhancements

iOS 19 is also expected to bring the previously announced smart Siri features such as on-screen awareness, improved contextual understanding and more. Apple is also reportedly planning to integrate Google Gemini AI into Apple Intelligence, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Improved RCS messaging

Apple has confirmed that it will introduce end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging support for iPhones in a forthcoming update. This is expected to roll-out within the iOS 19 update cycle.