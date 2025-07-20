Home / Technology / Tech News / The AI browser market turns a new page: What are users getting now?

The AI browser market turns a new page: What are users getting now?

The AI browser market is expected to be worth around $76.8 billion by 2034, from $4.5 billion in 2024, according to a report by Market.US

Chrome held a commanding 68 per cent share of the global browser market in June, according to StatCounter
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
Nvidia-backed Perplexity AI is launching Comet, a new web browser with AI-powered search capabilities, as it looks to challenge the dominance of market leader Alphabet's Google Chrome.  The AI browser market is expected to be worth around $76.8 billion by 2034, from $4.5 billion in 2024, according to a report by Market.US.  Chrome held a commanding 68 per cent share of the global browser market in June, according to StatCounter, cementing its position as the world’s most widely used browser — far ahead of Safari, Microsoft Edge and Firefox. 
ALSO READ: Worldwide, it's an artificial intelligence-powered way to browse the web

What are users getting  *  AI-powered browsers can summarise content, automate tasks, and provide context-aware answers  *  They aim to streamline online activities, offering direct answers, synthesising information from multiple sources  *  They can perform complex actions like booking appointments, comparing products and turning workflows into simple, conversational experiences

 
 

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

