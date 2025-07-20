Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced that his AI firm xAI is planning to launch a child-friendly version of chatbot Grok. The app, named 'Baby Grok', is likely to build upon Grok's capabilities, but with stricter safeguards and curated content to suit younger audiences.

"We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content," Musk said in an X post on Sunday (IST). The move signals Musk’s intention to expand AI usage into the domain of child education and entertainment, while addressing growing concerns about children's exposure to AI.

Moving away from controversies

ALSO READ: Musk's SpaceX plans share sale valuing firm at nearly $400 billion Grok recently came under intense scrutiny following a controversy involving antisemitic content. While responding to some targeted commands, Grok praised the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Grok called Hitler "the best person" to handle "anti-white hate". These comments had sparked widespread outrage.

Musk’s announcement of a new app could help the company pivot away from the recent controversies, especially when it comes to protecting young users. Ahead of the curve A child-friendly version could also give the chatbot a competitive edge, as most rivals are yet to launch dedicated apps for youngsters. Grok competes with the likes of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Recently, the chatbot has been more deeply integrated into Musk’s social network platform X, where it publicly engages with users. Expanding domains Earlier this month, xAI also unveiled 'Grok for Government', an initiative aimed at developing AI solutions tailored for US government agencies. The project focuses on creating intelligent, agentic workflows to support various administrative and security functions. According to media reports, xAI stated that the program will bring its advanced AI capabilities to federal, local, state, and national security customers, signalling the firm's growing interest in public sector partnerships.