Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 24, how to use them, and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released fresh redeem codes for the day that players can use to win in-game rewards such as weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and other exclusive items. These redeem codes offer players a way to enhance their gaming experience without paying for it.

This article will list the redeem codes for today and also share instructions on how players can redeem them. Here are the codes:

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

According to a report by IGN India, here are the active redeem codes for March 24, 2025:

VNY3MQWNKEG

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFB4CVTBG7VK

FFBCRT7PT5DE

V44ZX8Y7GJ52

U8S47JGJH5MG

T9U3V7W2X5Y1

ZRW3J4N8VX56

V4W8X3Y7Z2A6

XN7TP5RM3K49

K3L7M2N6P1Q5

TFX9J3Z2RP64

FFPLOJEUFHSI

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FF5XZSZM6LEF

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Access the official Rewards Redeem website for Garena Free Fire Max

Sign in to your account via Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID

Copy the codes provided above and paste them into the designated text box

Click on Confirm to proceed. The rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox, and gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account wallet

Upon successful redemption, these codes enable access to a variety of sought-after items directly from the game's vault, further enhancing the gaming experience with options like the Rebel Academy and Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other valuable collectibles.

According to the report, these rewards come with restrictions as only first 500 redemptions are allowed each day. Additionally, players will get just a 12-hour window to claim their items. This limited availability has evidently heightened competition between players who aim to score some of the game’s most sought-after free upgrades.