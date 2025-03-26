Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 26: Win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has released a fresh batch of redeem codes for March 26, giving players a chance to score in-game goodies such as weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and more exclusive loot. It is a great way to level up your gameplay without having to open your wallet.
In this article, you’ll find today’s active redemption codes along with a simple, step-by-step guide on how to claim them. Let’s dive into the latest list:
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
According to a report by the Times of India, here are the active redeem codes for March 26, 2025:
- F2D4WVDRO8H1R3N5
- L7Y9B1RDGFVCM4G5
- UX7H2F4R9TW6M1N3
- Q5V8A6K2T5J4Y9T1
- E3L6P8E5D2G4Z7C9
- FFXT7SW9KG2M
- FFSP9XQ2TNZK
- FFYNC9V2FTNN
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- NPCQ2FW7PXN2
- I1O5GGB7S9X3Q6F8
- H4RVV6N2U8M1J3Y5
- Z1W3M5GRJ7E9U2R4
- G6Y8B1DGVN35C7V9
- K2A4H6DVL8T1F3S5
- N7X9DTE2R4Q6W8M1
- D3JVF5U7G9V1O2I4
- B6C8P1S3Y5ZVT7K9
- W2R4F6NRT8J1D3H5
- S7VRT9K2C4E6W8A1
Also Read
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Click Confirm to submit the code. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, while gold or diamonds will be automatically added to your account.
Once you successfully redeem the codes, you can unlock a range of premium in-game items like Rebel Academy, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare collectibles — all designed to boost your overall gaming experience.
That said, there’s reportedly a catch here. These rewards come with a few limitations: only the first 500 players can claim them each day, and there’s just a 12-hour window to redeem. This limited access has turned the hunt for freebies into a fierce race among players eager to score some of the best loot without spending a dime.