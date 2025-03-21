Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra to debut globally on March 27: What to expect

POCO will be launching its 2025 flagship POCO F7 Pro and F7 Ultra smartphones globally on March 27 in an event in Singapore. Ahead of the launch, POCO has released a teaser image that showcases two smartphones which are likely the POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra, as reported by GSMArena. The tagline for the event shown in the teaser reads, "Ultrapower Unleashed."

According to the report, POCO F7 series devices are expected to be rebranded versions of the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro, however, slight changes especially in the battery department are expected.

POCO F7 Pro and F7 Ultra: What to expect

According to a report by Smartprix, the POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra are expected to feature 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3000×1440 resolution, and a pixel density of 526 PPI. Both models will likely have a circular camera module on the left side of the back panel, housing the rear cameras and an LED flash.

Design-wise, they are expected to sport a centrally aligned punch-hole cutout for the front camera, quad-curved edges, and slim bezels for a modern look. The volume rocker and power button are likely to be positioned on the right side, while the bottom will house a USB Type-C port, speaker grill, microphone, and SIM tray. Colour options include blue, black, and silver for the POCO F7 Pro, while the POCO F7 Ultra will come in black and yellow.

The POCO F7 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen three chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Meanwhile, the POCO F7 Ultra will run on the Snapdragon eight Elite processor, offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

For imaging, the POCO F7 Pro will have a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary lens, along with a 20MP front camera for selfies. The POCO F7 Ultra will feature a triple-camera system, including a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 32MP ultrawide sensor, with a 32MP front camera.

For battery life, the POCO F7 Pro is rumoured to pack a 6000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging, while the POCO F7 Ultra will come with a 5300mAh battery, supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Both devices will run on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, and will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Poco F7 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000×1440 resolution, 526 PPI pixel density

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM & Storage: 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Rear Cameras: Dual-camera setup - 50MP main sensor + 8MP secondary lens

Front Camera: 20MP selfie sensor

Battery: 6000mAh, 90W wired fast charging

Operating System: HyperOS 2 (based on Android 15)

Water & Dust Resistance: IP68 rating

Poco F7 Ultra Specifications