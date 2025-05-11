Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India emerging as global leader in different aspects of technology: PM Modi

India emerging as global leader in different aspects of technology: PM Modi

In recognition of these achievements, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had declared May 11 as National Technology Day

"May technology uplift humanity, secure our nation and drive futuristic growth," the prime minister said. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
May 11 2025

On National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and said India is emerging as a global leader in different aspects of technology.

National Technology Day commemorates the momentous events of May 11, 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests under Operation Shakti and saw the maiden flight of the indigenously-developed Hansa-3 aircraft.

In recognition of these achievements, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had declared May 11 as National Technology Day. 

"Best wishes on National Technology Day! This is a day to express pride and gratitude to our scientists and remember the 1998 Pokhran tests. They were a landmark event in our nation's growth trajectory, especially in our quest towards self-reliance," Modi said in a post on X.

 

"Powered by our people, India is emerging as a global leader in different aspects of technology, be it space, AI, digital innovation, green technology and more," he said.

Modi reaffirmed the commitment to empowering future generations through science and research.

"May technology uplift humanity, secure our nation and drive futuristic growth," the prime minister said. 

First Published: May 11 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

