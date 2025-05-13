Apple may use AI to optimise battery life on ultra-thin iPhone 17: Report

Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 19 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is due next month. One of the key features of iOS 19 is expected to be focused on battery life enhancement by using Apple Intelligence. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this battery update will benefit all iPhones but it will especially strengthen the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

The new battery optimisation feature is reportedly being developed to support Apple’s forthcoming ultra-thin iPhone 17, which is expected to launch as a sleeker alternative to the standard and Pro versions. Due to its compact design, the device will be powered by a smaller capacity battery, resulting in shorter on-battery time compared to other models in the lineup.

As per Gurman, Apple is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) driven battery optimisation feature for iOS 19, expected to launch in September, according to sources familiar with the plans. This new capability will monitor user behaviour and dynamically adjust settings to extend battery life.

As part of the broader Apple Intelligence initiative, the system will reportedly use battery performance data collected from iPhones to recognise patterns and determine the best times to reduce energy consumption by scaling back specific apps or features. A lock screen indicator will also be introduced to display estimated charging time.

This upcoming enhancement could become one of the standout features of iOS 19, especially as the new iPhone 17 Air is set to debut this fall and will likely benefit from any improvements in power efficiency.