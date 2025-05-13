Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple may use AI to optimise battery life on ultra-thin iPhone 17: Report

Apple may use AI to optimise battery life on ultra-thin iPhone 17: Report

The battery-focused update is expected to rollout with the iOS 19. Though expected to support older generation models, it is likely to debut with the iPhone 17 Air

iPhone, Apple iPhone
The iPhone’s frequent updates — and variety of models — make it harder to automate production ~ Image: Bloomberg
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 3:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple is expected to unveil the iOS 19 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is due next month. One of the key features of iOS 19 is expected to be focused on battery life enhancement by using Apple Intelligence. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this battery update will benefit all iPhones but it will especially strengthen the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.
 
The new battery optimisation feature is reportedly being developed to support Apple’s forthcoming ultra-thin iPhone 17, which is expected to launch as a sleeker alternative to the standard and Pro versions. Due to its compact design, the device will be powered by a smaller capacity battery, resulting in shorter on-battery time compared to other models in the lineup.
As per Gurman, Apple is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) driven battery optimisation feature for iOS 19, expected to launch in September, according to sources familiar with the plans. This new capability will monitor user behaviour and dynamically adjust settings to extend battery life.
 
As part of the broader Apple Intelligence initiative, the system will reportedly use battery performance data collected from iPhones to recognise patterns and determine the best times to reduce energy consumption by scaling back specific apps or features. A lock screen indicator will also be introduced to display estimated charging time.

Also Read

Apple iOS 18.5 brings incremental upgrades to eligible iPhones: What's new

Apple iPhone 17 series could be more expensive than iPhone 16: Find out why

CERT-In issues 'very high' level warning for iPhone and iPad users: Details

Stocks to watch today, May 13: Tata Motors, Airtel, GAIL, Cipla, Tata Steel

Premium

Aequs working to become part of Apple's global supply chain from India

This upcoming enhancement could become one of the standout features of iOS 19, especially as the new iPhone 17 Air is set to debut this fall and will likely benefit from any improvements in power efficiency.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivo V50 Elite edition smartphone to be launched on May 15: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with ultra-thin 5.8mm titanium body launched: Specs

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 13, win emotes and weapon skins

AI firm Perplexity eyes $14 billion in valuation in fresh funding round

Tech Wrap May 12: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Android Show, Odyssey monitor

Topics :Apple Apple iOSiPhoneApple WWDC

First Published: May 13 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story