Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 7, win diamonds and more rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled new redeem codes for today, offering players the chance to unlock a range of exclusive in-game goodies at no cost. These may include rare character outfits, unique weapon skins, diamonds, and various items that improve the overall gaming experience.

Since the codes are time-limited and come with a capped number of uses, it’s recommended to redeem them promptly before they expire or hit their usage limit.

Check out the latest list of active codes below, along with an easy guide on how to claim your rewards without hassle.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by MoneyControl, active redeem codes for May 7, 2025 are:

FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC

FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C

FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K

FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J

FKC6T29JDVSA2W7H

FPX4YG2B MQL1ER8N

FOBBR5UJZW9IX3A

FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E

FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y

FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O

FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D

FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V

FUD5BJ1XMAG8Q2ZE

FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T

FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I

FSY2NK7EHP4CVQ6M

FDG9WM1ITVRS5BZ8U

FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

Once a redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. If the reward includes in-game currency like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately to reflect the addition.

These redeem codes often unlock exclusive and time-sensitive items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements that improve the gaming experience.

With each code limited to 500 redemptions per day and only active for 12 hours, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.