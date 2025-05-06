Soon, WhatsApp will allow Meta AI to generate chat wallpapers: Details here

WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out in the coming weeks. WhatsApp will soon allow users to generate wallpapers for chats using Meta AI. This will reportedly allow users to generate personalised wallpapers using text prompts. According toupdate tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out in the coming weeks.

At present, WhatsApp allows users to customise chat backgrounds by selecting photos or choosing a solid colour. The upcoming feature aims to enhance this experience by letting users generate wallpapers based on their prompts using Meta AI.

AI-generated chat wallpapers: What to expect

The new feature will use Meta’s generative AI to create unique wallpapers from user-inputted prompts. This allows greater creative freedom, offering users the ability to visually personalise conversations with designs that reflect different moods, themes, or relationships.

Users will be able to apply generated wallpapers globally across all chats or individually for specific conversations. This flexibility ensures a more tailored chat experience.

The feature will be accessible through the chat theme settings, where users can view recommended AI-generated designs or create new ones by entering prompts. Generated wallpapers will automatically adjust to the dimensions of the user’s device for optimal display quality.

Additionally, the image generation process will allow prompt refinement, enabling users to tweak or modify their input to produce more accurate or visually pleasing results. This creative control stands in contrast to WhatsApp’s standard wallpaper options, which are more limited in scope.

According to the report, this feature will be particularly useful for users who want something more distinctive than the default selection of wallpapers, helping them create one-of-a-kind chat backgrounds that align with their personal style.