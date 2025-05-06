Tech Wrap May 6: Razr 60 Ultra launch, Perplexity Comet browser, WhatsApp

Motorola is preparing to release the Razr 60 Ultra smartphone in the Indian market. A dedicated microsite for the device has reportedly gone live on Amazon, showcasing its main specifications and visual design. While the launch date hasn’t been revealed yet, the listing confirms the handset will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It also reveals support for “moto ai” features and shows the device in three different colour options.

Perplexity is set to launch a new AI-driven web browser called Comet. The artificial intelligence company based in the US has developed a separate landing page for this browser—distinct from its main platform—where users can register for early access. The site describes Comet as “a browser for Agentic Search by Perplexity.”

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to create custom wallpapers for chats using Meta AI. This functionality, which is under development, will allow wallpapers to be generated based on text inputs. As reported by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is likely to launch in the near future.

Realme is preparing to introduce the GT 7 series in India, with two anticipated models—GT 7 and GT 7T. Though the company hasn’t officially announced a release date, reports indicate both phones have secured certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting their launch is imminent.

Microsoft has confirmed the global launch date for Gears of War: Reloaded, a remastered version of the original 2006 title. The game will be available from August 26 on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation, and PC platforms at a price of $40. It will focus on multiplayer features and offer enhanced visuals and performance, including 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS.

Google plans to showcase its new Android design language, Material Design 3 Expressive, during the Google I/O 2025 developer event on May 20. Although the update has been officially acknowledged, a brief blog post detailing the changes was published prematurely and later removed. According to TechCrunch, the post suggested that the design overhaul will prioritise interfaces that “connect with people on an emotional level.”

Google has expanded the attachment capacity for its Gemini AI chatbot, allowing up to 10 image uploads in a single prompt. The update, which is live on Android, iOS, and web platforms, applies to all existing Gemini models—2.0 Flash, 2.5 Flash, and 2.5 Pro.

A new feature called “Live for AI” mode is reportedly in development for Google Lens. According to 9To5Google, the feature would enable users to share their screens with Google, allowing the AI to interpret and provide information in real-time, going beyond the current camera-only capabilities of Lens.

Apple is anticipated to launch an ultra-thin iPhone 17 model, referred to as “Air,” later this year, replacing the Plus model in the lineup. As per 9To5Mac, the Air model is expected to become a recurring part of Apple's annual releases, not just a one-time offering. Additionally, a major upgrade is said to be in development for 2027.

The JBL Tune Beam 2, priced at Rs 11,999, delivers vibrant audio and includes features such as spatial sound and adaptive sound control. With robust app support for audio customisation and long battery life, the earphones present good value. However, they lack auto play/pause functionality, which is available in some competing products within the same price bracket.