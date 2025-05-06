Moto G56 5G could be Motorola's next budget smartphone: What to expect

Motorola will reportedly soon unveil the successor to last year’s Moto G55 5G. A new report about the upcoming Moto G56 5G has surfaced online in which the full specifications of the handset have been revealed. According to a report by 91Mobiles, X user Evan Blass has shared the specification sheet of Moto G56 5G on his profile. It is likely to be codenamed “Bogota” for reference purposes within the Lenovo-owned company.

Here is what consumers can expect from the Moto G56 5G.

Moto G56 5G: What to expect

As per the report, the Moto G56 5G is expected to sport a 6.72-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits. The screen is likely to feature a Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

It might be powered by an unreleased 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip with two Cortex A78 performance cores running at 2.6GHz clock speed, six Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 2GHz, and an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. This is a slightly faster chip than the Dimensity 7025 inside the precursor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Moto G56 5G might reportedly feature a dual-camera setup with the 50MP Sony LYT-600 lens leading the charge and an 8MP ultra-wide lens complementing it. As for the selfie camera, it is likely to be a 32MP lens.

As per 91Mobiles, it is likely to boot on Android 15-based Hello UI. It is expected to ship with a 5200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The base variant is expected to come with a promise of one OS upgrade and three years of security updates. The high-end model might come with a promise for up to two years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

It is expected to be priced at 250 euros for the 8+256GB variant. Notably, its predecessor did not arrive in India so it is likely that this model won’t be debuting in the Indian market either.

