Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 16 redeem codes to win emotes, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has dropped a fresh set of redeem codes for July 16, offering players access to in-game rewards like exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and temporary boosters.

These codes come with usage limits and short expiration windows, so it's best to use them at the earliest.

Below is a list of the currently active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 16 are:

A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q

X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I

U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F

D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A

E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O

H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W

A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q

X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I

U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E ALSO READ: Resident Evil Survival Unit up for pre-order on App Store for iPhones, iPad Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are delivered directly to your in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they’re automatically credited to your account.