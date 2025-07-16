Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 16 redeem codes to win emotes, skins

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 16 redeem codes to win emotes, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for July 16. This step-by-step guide may be followed to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Garena Free Fire Max has dropped a fresh set of redeem codes for July 16, offering players access to in-game rewards like exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and temporary boosters.
 
These codes come with usage limits and short expiration windows, so it's best to use them at the earliest.
 
Below is a list of the currently active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 16 are:
  • A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
  • B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
  • T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
  • F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
  • N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
  • X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
  • R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
  • Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
  • U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
  • P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
  • V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
  • D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
  • M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
  • E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
  • H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
  • A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
  • B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
  • T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
  • F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
  • N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
  • X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
  • R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
  • Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
  • U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
  • P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are delivered directly to your in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they’re automatically credited to your account.
 
Players can unlock a range of in-game items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades.
 
Note that each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for only twelve hours, so be sure to claim them promptly.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap July 15: ChromeOS Android merger, HMD T21 tablet, OnePlus AI

Apple could debut iPhone Fold in 2026: Design to cameras, what to expect

Samsung Galaxy F36 with AI features to launch on July 19: What to expect

Microsoft has Google's Circle to Search alternative in works for Windows 11

Critical thinking vital as society adapts to AI: Deloitte South Asia CEO

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story