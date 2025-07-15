Apple could debut iPhone Fold in 2026: Design to cameras, what to expect

The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover display, making it the first iPhone to include both a screen larger and smaller than any current model. The main screen size would bring it close to the earlier iPad mini, offering a tablet-like experience, while the cover display may resemble the compact design of the iPhone mini. For reference, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sports a 6.5-inch display on the cover and an 8-inch main bendable display.

Crease-free book-style design

One of the major highlights could be a “crease-free” display, addressing a longstanding drawback of folding smartphones. Apple is reportedly working on a seamless display experience, with the phone folding like a book. The device may measure around 9–9.5mm when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded. If true, the first foldable device from Apple will not rank among the thinnest. The current-generation book-style foldable from Samsung measures 8.9mm in folded state and 4.2mm when unfolded, making it the slimmest foldable in the Indian market.

Quad-camera system

The iPhone Fold may sport a quad-camera setup, including:

Two rear cameras (48MP each)

One front camera when folded (24MP)

One front camera when unfolded (24MP)

While the exact configuration of the rear lenses is not confirmed, Apple may opt for either ultra-wide or telephoto as the secondary camera. Both front-facing cameras are likely to be housed in hole-punch cutouts on their respective displays.