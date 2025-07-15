Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Transformers x BGMI: Optimus Prime, Megatron to arrive with 3.9 update

Transformers x BGMI: Optimus Prime, Megatron to arrive with 3.9 update

BGMI 3.9 update is expected on July 16, with a Transformers crossover, hoverboards, zombie mode, new loot, and smoother performance for budget phones

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

BGMI 3.9 update X Transformers

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Korean video game publisher Krafton is expected to release the next big update to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on July 16, introducing a new theme, locations, and more. Battlegrounds Mobile India has shared a video on YouTube, highlighting what’s new in the upcoming update. As per the video, Transformers in Neon Town themed mode are arriving in BGMI. Here is what players can expect from the BGMI 3.9 update.

BGMI 3.9 update: Release timeline

According to a report by Digit, the BGMI 3.9 upgrade is likely to be released on July 16, 2025, at roughly 6:30 AM for Android and 9:00 AM for iOS.
 
 
Krafton, however, has not yet announced an exact date for the release.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 15 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for July 14 to win skins, diamonds, more

Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei gameplay revealed, coming to PS5 on October 2: Watch it here

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 11 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Call of Duty: WWII

Activision takes down Call of Duty: WWII amid PC remote hacking reports

BGMI 3.9 update: What to expect

The BGMI 3.9 update may be released on July 16, bringing several gameplay changes and features. According to BGMI’s YouTube video, the biggest addition is a Transformers crossover, where players can use Spacebridge Beacons found in maps like Erangel and Livik to call in Optimus Prime or Megatron (Transformers characters). These characters can switch between robot and vehicle forms and use special attacks.
 
The YouTube video further highlights that there’s also a new Hoverboard in the game which in a way replaces the ODM gear found in the BGMI 3.8 update. It can be used for quicker movement and mid-air combat, but it has a cooldown timer to avoid overuse.
 
The update is further set to introduce new zones like Neon Town and Neon Outpost, which have brighter visuals, loot bots that drop gear, and even a burger shop that restores your boost bar.
According to a report by India Today Gaming, Zombie Mode is also making a return — this time with larger enemies like an Ice Dragon and Ink Blaster, which will likely require more coordinated team efforts to take down.
 
On the rewards side, expect new loot crates, along with Transformers-themed skins and emotes. For users on lower-end devices, a new Super Smooth mode will reportedly be added to improve performance.

More From This Section

Google

Google Discover tests AI summaries and new Bookmark features: Reports

ChromeOS on Android (Image: Google Android Developers)

Soon, Google will merge ChromeOS and Android platforms: What it means

Mind Space and AI Search features

OnePlus AI suite now rolling out to OnePlus 13, 13R smartphones: What's new

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

Nasscom launches US CEO Forum to boost India-US tech collaboration

Tech Wrap July 14

Tech Wrap July 14: Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE, Reliance JioPC, iQOO Z10R

Topics : Gaming online gaming online games PUBG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon