Tech Wrap July 15: ChromeOS Android merger, HMD T21 tablet, OnePlus AI

Google has officially announced plans to integrate ChromeOS and Android into one cohesive platform. This strategy was initially suggested last year when the company revealed its intention to transition ChromeOS — the OS that powers Chromebooks — to Android’s core framework. Now, Google’s Android Ecosystem chief Sameer Samat has provided further insight in a conversation with TechRadar.

HMD has introduced a new tablet in India, the HMD T21. This latest device is equipped with a 10.36-inch screen and a sizable 8,200mAh battery. It comes with support for 4G voice calling, a dedicated mode tailored for children, and compatibility with an active pen (sold separately) for creative tasks.

OnePlus AI suite now rolling out to OnePlus 13, 13R smartphones OnePlus has started distributing its AI-based Plus Mind feature to the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R devices. Originally launched with the OnePlus 13s, the feature is part of the broader OnePlus AI suite, which is intended to help users manage, organize, and access information more efficiently. Other tools in the suite include AI VoiceScribe, AI Search, AI Translation, among others. Realme C71 5G with 6300mAh battery launched at Rs 7,699 Realme has unveiled its C71 5G smartphone in the Indian market. Positioned for entry-level users, the device features a 6,300mAh battery, a UNISOC T7250 processor, and boasts enhanced durability with the brand’s Armorshell Tough Build design. According to Realme, a single charge can power the phone for up to two days.

Canva integration in Claude AI enables text prompt-based design creations Claude AI, developed by Anthropic, is gaining a new feature that allows users to create, modify, and manage Canva designs using natural language commands. This integration brings Canva’s creative tools directly into Claude’s interface, removing the need to toggle between separate applications. Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1 go on sale with launch offers Nothing has launched its latest flagship device, the Phone 3, along with its debut over-ear headphones, Headphone 1, in India. Both products became available on July 1. The Phone 3 retains the brand's distinctive transparent design but now incorporates a Glyph Matrix, an evolved version of the previous Glyph Interface LED system.

Samsung Galaxy F36 with AI features to launch on July 19 Samsung will unveil its Galaxy F36 5G smartphone in India on July 19. In the lead-up to the launch, a dedicated microsite has appeared on Flipkart, confirming that the device will come equipped with several AI-centric features for creativity and productivity, including tools like Object Eraser, Edit Suggestions, and Image Clipper. Google Discover on iOS, Android shows AI summaries, bookmark option Google is testing enhancements to its Discover feed on both Android and iOS platforms. According to 9To5Google, the updates may include AI-generated summaries of articles and a simplified bookmarking function. These AI summaries aim to combine details from various sources for a concise overview, while the new bookmark icon may streamline list management — all from within the feed.

Transformers x BGMI: Optimus Prime, Megatron to arrive with 3.9 update Krafton, the South Korean gaming firm, is set to launch a major update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on July 16. The BGMI team has posted a video on YouTube, showcasing what’s new in the update. As revealed, players can expect a Transformers-themed experience in the Neon Town mode with the 3.9 version rollout. After YouTube, Meta tightens rules against unoriginal content on Facebook Meta has strengthened its policy against repetitive or recycled content on Facebook. The new measures focus on curbing accounts that frequently repost text, images, or videos without meaningful edits. The goal is to reduce spam and fake interactions, while promoting fair recognition for creators sharing unique content.

Microsoft has Google’s Circle to Search alternative in works for Windows 11 Microsoft is working on a feature for Windows 11 that resembles Google’s Circle to Search. In Insider Preview Build 26200.5702, which is available in the Dev Channel, a new option named “describe image” has been added under the “Click to Do” section for Copilot+ PCs. While it’s not officially labeled as a Circle to Search rival, it appears to offer similar functionality — helping users interact with images and receive relevant information. Apple could debut iPhone Fold in 2026: Design to cameras Apple is reportedly preparing to release its first foldable iPhone in 2026, marking a significant change in its product line. As per a 9To5Google report, the upcoming foldable — possibly named iPhone Fold — may feature a book-style fold, a seamless display, a quad-camera system, and a titanium chassis, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro series.

Resident Evil Survival Unit up for pre-order on App Store for iPhones, iPad Aniplex, a Sony-owned Japanese entertainment firm, has opened pre-orders for the Resident Evil: Survival Unit game on the Apple App Store. Though the game won't be available until December 31, 2025, users can already secure their spot by pre-ordering. Nothing Phone 3 review: Flagship aspirations, but is it worth the price? Nothing continues to push the envelope with its unconventional approach. From transparent earbuds to phones that flash and buzz like minimalist gadgets from the future, the Nothing Phone 3 stays true to the brand’s identity. It evolves the familiar see-through look and takes some bold steps, particularly with its redesigned rear cameras and updated Glyph Matrix system.

Critical thinking vital as society adapts to AI: Deloitte South Asia CEO Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming industries and everyday life, but according to Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty, it will ultimately create more opportunities than it replaces. He highlighted the importance of maintaining critical thinking and ethical governance as AI becomes a core part of society. San Francisco rolls out Microsoft's AI tools to 30,000 govt workers San Francisco has started implementing Microsoft’s AI-powered tools for around 30,000 government employees. This marks one of the largest-scale AI deployments in the public sector globally, aiming to enhance efficiency and service delivery.