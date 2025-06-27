Friday, June 27, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google launches AI-powered Doppl app to let users try outfits virtually

Google launches AI-powered Doppl app to let users try outfits virtually

Doppl app will let users upload a photo to create a digital version of themselves and virtually try on outfits using AI

Google's Doppl app

Google's Doppl app (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Google has launched a new experimental app called Doppl, designed to let users virtually try on clothes using artificial intelligence. The app creates a digital version of the user to simulate how different outfits might look in real life, complete with video previews and sharing options. Doppl is currently available for both iOS and Android users in the United States.

Doppl app: How it works

To get started, users upload a photo of themselves to the app. They can then choose images of clothing—whether from online stores, photos of friends’ outfits, or social media screenshots—to visualise how those clothes would look on them. Once an outfit is selected, Doppl generates a realistic image of the user wearing it. It can also turn static images into AI-generated videos, offering a more dynamic view of how the clothing fits and moves.
 
 
Google notes that Doppl is still in its early stages, launched under its Labs initiative. The company cautions that results may not always be accurate in terms of fit, appearance, or clothing details.
 
Users can save their favourite outfits, browse past try-ons, and share their virtual looks with friends. While it builds upon Google Shopping’s earlier virtual try-on tool, Doppl personalises the experience by letting users see the clothes on a virtual version of themselves. 

Google AI Mode Virtual try-on

At the Google I/O event last month, Google introduced upgrades to AI Mode, including smart shopping tools that show personalised products and also expanded its virtual try-on feature, which lets users try on billions of clothing items on their own image, simply by uploading a photo. 
Google Search’s AI Mode was previously limited to the US; however, the AI-powered web search feature has now expanded to more regions including India. The feature is available as an experiment in Labs and is currently available in English only.
 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

