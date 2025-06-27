Friday, June 27, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Vivo X200 FE to launch in India soon with Zeiss camera: What to expect

Vivo X200 FE to launch in India soon with Zeiss camera: What to expect

Vivo X200 FE will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and may feature a triple camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss

Vivo X200 FE launch india date release price specs

Vivo X200 FE (Image: Vivo China)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vivo has announced that it will be soon launching the X200 FE smartphone in India. Vivo India’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the news, but did not reveal the entire launch schedule. The smartphone was launched in China earlier this month and joins Vivo’s flagship series that encompasses X200, X200 Pro and X200 Ultra. While the vanilla and the Pro model are already available in India, the Ultra model remains exclusive to China.
 
The X200 FE in the company’s home country is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and features a triple camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss. The Indian variant of the Vivo X200 FE is expected to be along the same lines.
 

Vivo X200FE: What to expect

The Vivo X200 FE will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor coupled with a 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels, and 120Hz of refresh rate. The phone will likely measure 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 186 grams.
 
For photography, the Vivo X200 FE may feature a triple-camera set-up including a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. At the front, the smartphone will likely feature a 50MP camera which will support recording in 4K at 60fps.

Also Read

Vivo X Fold5

Vivo X Fold5 debuts with support for Apple ecosystem devices: Check details

Tech Wrap June 24

Tech Wrap June 24: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Google AI Mode, Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 Lite 5G

Vivo T4 Lite 5G launched with MediaTek D 6300: Check price, specs, more

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE unveiled with MediaTek 9300+, may come to India soon: Details

Tech Wrap June 20

Tech Wrap June 20: Vivo Y400 Pro, Adobe Project Indigo app, OPPO Reno 14

 
The device is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery and 90W support wired charging. It is also likely to be IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It is expected to run on FuntouchOS 15-based on Android 15.

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications based on China model

  • Display: 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
  • RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 3.1 
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (main) + 50MP (telephoto) + 8MP (ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera: 50MP wide-angle, 4K at 60fps video
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired ultra fast charging
  • Operating System: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
  • Build and durability: Glass back, IP68 and IP69 rating
  • Connectivity: 5G, eSIM + SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C
  • Dimensions: 150.83 x 71.76 x 7.99 mm
  • Weight: 186g

More From This Section

Microsoft BSOD screen

Microsoft revamps BSOD in Windows 11, ditches the blue for minimalist look

Redmi K80 Ultra

Xiaomi launches Redmi K80 Ultra in China, K Pad tags along: Check specs

YouTube AI updates

Google tests 'AI carousel' in YouTube search, adds new features: Details

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 foldable launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Elite: Specs

Nothing Phone 3's 50MP telephoto camera

Nothing Phone 3 to get 50MP 'periscope' telephoto, design teased: Details

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones smartphone price cameras

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon