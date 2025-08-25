Monday, August 25, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Flipkart Black rivals Amazon Prime with YouTube Premium, member-only perks

Flipkart Black rivals Amazon Prime with YouTube Premium, member-only perks

Flipkart has launched its premium membership plan, Flipkart Black, priced at ₹1,499, offering YouTube Premium, exclusive deals, travel perks, and early sale access to members

Flipkart Black

Flipkart Black

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce platform Flipkart has launched Flipkart Black, a paid subscription aimed at competing with Amazon Prime. Priced at ₹1,499 for a year (₹990 as an introductory offer), the plan combines shopping, travel, and entertainment benefits. Membership is valid for 365 days from activation and can be renewed annually.

Flipkart Black: Benefits

The highlight of Flipkart Black is a complimentary one-year YouTube Premium subscription, which includes ad-free videos, offline downloads, background play, and access to YouTube Music. This benefit remains active only during the membership period and is limited to one YouTube account.

Other perks include:

  • Exclusive Flipkart Black Deals on premium appliances and gadgets
  • ₹1 rescheduling and cancellation on Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel bookings
  • 5% SuperCoins cashback on every purchase
  • Extra 5% off on every order (up to ₹1,000) using SuperCoins
  • Early access to major shopping events
  • 15% instant bank offers during early-access periods
  • 24x7 priority customer support with no queues or bots

How it differs from Flipkart Plus

Flipkart Plus is a loyalty programme that rewards frequent shoppers with savings and benefits based on purchases. In contrast, Flipkart Black is a premium paid membership tailored for affluent, digitally native customers who value instant access, personalisation, and premium experiences.
 

Also Read

Flipkart

Flipkart hires 220,000 seasonal workers ahead of festive demand surge

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Govt to tap Amazon, Flipkart data in inflation revamp, launch index

Flipkart

Flipkart creates 220k seasonal jobs in supply chain, logistics, delivery

Flipkart

Flipkart expands Northeast operations with new grocery fulfilment centre

flipkart

Marriott International, Flipkart stitch together dual-loyalty planpremium

How it differs from Amazon Prime

Unlike Flipkart Black, which is offered only as an annual plan, Amazon Prime provides more flexibility with monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions. Amazon also offers different tiers tailored for shopping, entertainment, or an all-in-one package.
 
The comprehensive Prime plan, which includes Prime Video, Prime Music, and delivery benefits, is priced at ₹1,499 per year. However, Amazon recently introduced advertisements on Prime Video and now charges an additional ₹699 annually to disable ads. 
 
Amazon Prime subscription pricing in India
  • Monthly Prime (1 month) – ₹299
  • Quarterly Prime (3 months) – ₹599
  • Annual Prime (12 months) – ₹1,499
  • Annual Prime Lite (12 months) – ₹799
  • Prime Shopping Edition (12 months) – ₹399
Delivery benefits, including free standard and one-day delivery, are available across all Prime tiers. However, Prime Video is excluded from the Prime Shopping Edition. Prime Lite subscribers are restricted to a single device, while ad-free streaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Music remain exclusive to the annual Prime plan. Shopping offers are available for all Amazon Prime members, regardless of tier.

More From This Section

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

apple, apple logo

Apple foldable iPhone may launch in 2026: Book-style form, eSIM-only setup

Google Pixel 10

Pixel 10 series: Google says IP68 not lasting, liquid damage voids warranty

AbilResume apps from Android phone on PC

Microsoft explores Android apps continuity feature on Windows 11: Know more

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3 sale starts September 5: Availability details, specs and more

Topics : Flipkart Flipkart sale ecommerce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon