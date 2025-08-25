Flipkart Black rivals Amazon Prime with YouTube Premium, member-only perks

E-commerce platform Flipkart has launched Flipkart Black, a paid subscription aimed at competing with Amazon Prime. Priced at ₹1,499 for a year (₹990 as an introductory offer), the plan combines shopping, travel, and entertainment benefits. Membership is valid for 365 days from activation and can be renewed annually.
Flipkart Black: Benefits
The highlight of Flipkart Black is a complimentary one-year YouTube Premium subscription, which includes ad-free videos, offline downloads, background play, and access to YouTube Music. This benefit remains active only during the membership period and is limited to one YouTube account.
Other perks include:
- Exclusive Flipkart Black Deals on premium appliances and gadgets
- ₹1 rescheduling and cancellation on Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel bookings
- 5% SuperCoins cashback on every purchase
- Extra 5% off on every order (up to ₹1,000) using SuperCoins
- Early access to major shopping events
- 15% instant bank offers during early-access periods
- 24x7 priority customer support with no queues or bots
How it differs from Flipkart Plus
Flipkart Plus is a loyalty programme that rewards frequent shoppers with savings and benefits based on purchases. In contrast, Flipkart Black is a premium paid membership tailored for affluent, digitally native customers who value instant access, personalisation, and premium experiences.
Also Read
How it differs from Amazon Prime
Unlike Flipkart Black, which is offered only as an annual plan, Amazon Prime provides more flexibility with monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions. Amazon also offers different tiers tailored for shopping, entertainment, or an all-in-one package.
The comprehensive Prime plan, which includes Prime Video, Prime Music, and delivery benefits, is priced at ₹1,499 per year. However, Amazon recently introduced advertisements on Prime Video and now charges an additional ₹699 annually to disable ads.
Amazon Prime subscription pricing in India
- Monthly Prime (1 month) – ₹299
- Quarterly Prime (3 months) – ₹599
- Annual Prime (12 months) – ₹1,499
- Annual Prime Lite (12 months) – ₹799
- Prime Shopping Edition (12 months) – ₹399
Delivery benefits, including free standard and one-day delivery, are available across all Prime tiers. However, Prime Video is excluded from the Prime Shopping Edition. Prime Lite subscribers are restricted to a single device, while ad-free streaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Music remain exclusive to the annual Prime plan. Shopping offers are available for all Amazon Prime members, regardless of tier.