Musk's xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over AI competition, App Store rankings

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI sued Apple and ChatGPT maker OpenAI in U.S. federal court in Texas on Monday, accusing them of illegally conspiring to thwart competition for artificial intelligence.

Apple and OpenAI have "locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing," the lawsuit said.

Apple's partnership with OpenAI has integrated its AI platform ChatGPT into iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

"If not for its exclusive deal with OpenAI, Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store," the lawsuit said.

In the lawsuit, xAI said it is seeking billions of dollars in alleged damages. "This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk's ongoing pattern of harassment," an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk had threatened to sue Cupertino, California-based Apple earlier this month, saying in a post on his social media platform X that Apple's behavior "makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store." OpenAI's ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in history in the months following its launch in late 2022.