Home / Technology / Tech News / Musk's xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over AI competition, App Store rankings

Musk's xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over AI competition, App Store rankings

Apple and OpenAI have "locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing," the lawsuit said

xAI
"If not for its exclusive deal with OpenAI, Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store," the lawsuit said.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI sued Apple and ChatGPT maker OpenAI in U.S. federal court in Texas on Monday, accusing them of illegally conspiring to thwart competition for artificial intelligence. 
Apple and OpenAI have "locked up markets to maintain their monopolies and prevent innovators like X and xAI from competing," the lawsuit said. 
Apple's partnership with OpenAI has integrated its AI platform ChatGPT into iPhones, iPads, and Macs. 
"If not for its exclusive deal with OpenAI, Apple would have no reason to refrain from more prominently featuring the X app and the Grok app in its App Store," the lawsuit said. 
In the lawsuit, xAI said it is seeking billions of dollars in alleged damages. 
"This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk's ongoing pattern of harassment," an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement. 
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 
Musk had threatened to sue Cupertino, California-based Apple earlier this month, saying in a post on his social media platform X that Apple's behavior "makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store." OpenAI's ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in history in the months following its launch in late 2022. 
Musk's xAI acquired X in March for $33 billion to enhance its chatbot training capabilities. Musk has also integrated the Grok chatbot into vehicles made by his electric automobile company Tesla. 
Musk's xAI was launched less than two years ago and competes with Microsoft-backed OpenAI as well as with Chinese startup DeepSeek. 
Musk is separately suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman in federal court in California to stop its conversion from a nonprofit to a for-profit business. Musk cofounded OpenAI with Altman in 2015 as a nonprofit. 
Apple's App Store practices have been the focus of multiple lawsuits. In one ongoing case by Fortnite video game maker Epic Games, a judge ordered Apple to allow greater competition for app payment options.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI to provide 500K free ChatGPT licences to govt teachers, students

Tech Wrap Aug 25: OnePlus Pad 3, Android apps on Windows, Google Drive

Flipkart Black rivals Amazon Prime with YouTube Premium, member-only perks

Vivo T4 Pro 5G to launch on August 26 under Rs 30,000: Check expected specs

Apple foldable iPhone may launch in 2026: Book-style form, eSIM-only setup

Topics :Elon MuskApple OpenAI

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story