Flipkart Black rivals Amazon Prime with YouTube Premium, member-only perks

Flipkart Black: Benefits
Other perks include:
- Exclusive Flipkart Black Deals on premium appliances and gadgets
- ₹1 rescheduling and cancellation on Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel bookings
- 5% SuperCoins cashback on every purchase
- Extra 5% off on every order (up to ₹1,000) using SuperCoins
- Early access to major shopping events
- 15% instant bank offers during early-access periods
- 24x7 priority customer support with no queues or bots
How it differs from Flipkart Plus
How it differs from Amazon Prime
- Monthly Prime (1 month) – ₹299
- Quarterly Prime (3 months) – ₹599
- Annual Prime (12 months) – ₹1,499
- Annual Prime Lite (12 months) – ₹799
- Prime Shopping Edition (12 months) – ₹399
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app