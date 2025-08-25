Flipkart Black rivals Amazon Prime with YouTube Premium, member-only perks

E-commerce platform Flipkart has launched Flipkart Black, a paid subscription aimed at competing with Amazon Prime. Priced at ₹1,499 for a year (₹990 as an introductory offer), the plan combines shopping, travel, and entertainment benefits. Membership is valid for 365 days from activation and can be renewed annually.

Flipkart Black: Benefits

The highlight of Flipkart Black is a complimentary one-year YouTube Premium subscription, which includes ad-free videos, offline downloads, background play, and access to YouTube Music. This benefit remains active only during the membership period and is limited to one YouTube account.

Other perks include:

Exclusive Flipkart Black Deals on premium appliances and gadgets

₹1 rescheduling and cancellation on Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel bookings

5% SuperCoins cashback on every purchase

Extra 5% off on every order (up to ₹1,000) using SuperCoins

Early access to major shopping events

15% instant bank offers during early-access periods

24x7 priority customer support with no queues or bots

How it differs from Flipkart Plus

Flipkart Plus is a loyalty programme that rewards frequent shoppers with savings and benefits based on purchases. In contrast, Flipkart Black is a premium paid membership tailored for affluent, digitally native customers who value instant access, personalisation, and premium experiences.

Unlike Flipkart Black, which is offered only as an annual plan, Amazon Prime provides more flexibility with monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscriptions. Amazon also offers different tiers tailored for shopping, entertainment, or an all-in-one package. The comprehensive Prime plan, which includes Prime Video, Prime Music, and delivery benefits, is priced at ₹1,499 per year. However, Amazon recently introduced advertisements on Prime Video and now charges an additional ₹699 annually to disable ads.