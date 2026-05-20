GCCs trump IT services sector in net hiring for third consecutive year

The reason behind the disparity is the slowdown in the services industry compared to more robust growth in GCCs. India’s GCCs, which have crossed 2,000 according to latest data from Nasscom, generate cumulative revenue of $98.4 billion, up from about $65 billion two years ago. This growth spurt has been driving demand for domain specialists and niche skilled engineers in GCCs.

“Hiring action in the GCC cohort is driven by talent plans that have a relatively longer horizon of visibility, compared to the market sensitive hiring plans that the IT services cohort operates,” Xpheno co-founder Kamal Karanth said. “GCCs typically have a 3-5 year rollout and ramp-up plan for talent and operating infrastructure, as compared to quarterly calibrations that the IT services cohort carries out. It is hence no surprise that GCC talent action continues to remain significant, while AI builds credible use cases and showcases consistency. At the current trajectory of AI maturity, the GCCs end of visible drop in hiring, if any, is a year to 2 away,” he added.