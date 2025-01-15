Genome India Project: A milestone towards precision medicine and treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently lauded the completion of the ambitious Genome India Project. He unveiled the genome sequencing data of 10,000 Indian nationals, calling it a significant milestone in biotechnology research.

Genome sequencing is a laboratory method that is used to determine the entire genetic makeup of a specific organism or cell type. This method can be used to find changes in areas of the genome, and those can further help scientists understand the origins of specific diseases such as cancer, and then find appropriate diagnoses and results for them.

The Genome India data, which reflects the country's genetic diversity, will be accessible to researchers at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) through controlled access. Over 20 prestigious research institutions, including IITs, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Centre (BRIC), have played key roles in the research.

Industry experts, biotechnologists, and biotech firms said that the completion of the ‘10K Indian Genome Project’ marks a crucial milestone in advancing precision medicine and making it more affordable. Dr. Ramesh Hariharan, chief executive officer (CEO) at bioinformatics and genomics company Strand Life Sciences said the project adds to the 50,000 South Asian exomes and genomes that are publicly available from Western nations. “Large genome databases like these are enablers of precision medicine; they help weed out genomic variants that are innocuous thus allowing precious medical time and energy to focus on variants that cause disease,” said Hariharan.

“If the database were available to the precision medicine community of which Strand Life Sciences is a key component, it could help reduce the cost of delivery of precision medicine diagnostics thus allowing access to more people many of whom struggle to afford testing. It can also enable discovery of new disease-associated genes, which can be a starting point to finding a cure,” he added. “The genome sequencing data unveiled by Prime Minister Modi will serve as a catalyst, accelerating research, innovation, and the adoption of life-changing technologies like genetic testing and genome sequencing,” said Raj Sehgal, business lead and director at Gratitude Healthcare, India. “This initiative shall amplify the benefits of precision medicine, particularly for India’s diverse population. Using the database, we can expect personalised cancer treatments and immunotherapies possible for Indians. In areas of chronic disease management of conditions like diabetes and hypertension, tailored care plans can also be developed."

However, Hariharan cautioned that the project needs a much larger scale and requires simultaneous collection of both health and genetic information. “Modern genome databases in the US and Europe have reached half a million or more in size, and Pakistan is already close to 100,000,” said Hariharan. “If the government were to continue the start given by the 10K project and scale it up to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, and also capture associated health information, it could enable the genomics research community, Strand Life Sciences inclusive, to understand diseases better and look for cures." Strand, which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, said it is ready for significant growth as it scales up its operations to meet the rising demand for genomic solutions. With a focus on expanding its global footprint, the Bengaluru-based company is strengthening its research and development capabilities, particularly in precision medicine and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven diagnostics. The firm is investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure, enhancing its genomic testing platforms, and forging strategic partnerships with other players. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and big data analytics, Strand aims to accelerate the adoption of personalised healthcare solutions, transforming the way diseases are diagnosed, treated, and prevented on a global scale.