Ghost of Yotei gameplay revealed, coming to PS5 on October 2: Watch it here

Sony has offered a closer look at Ghost of Yotei, a PS5-exclusive samurai action game launching October 2, with open-world exploration, cinematic combat, and folklore-inspired storytelling

Ghost of Yotei
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Sony has officially revealed Ghost of Yotei, a new samurai action-adventure game exclusive to the PlayStation 5. The game will launch worldwide on October 2, and is being developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the team behind the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima. This standalone sequel brings a new character, story, and setting, but retains the cinematic combat and open-world gameplay fans loved in the original.
 
During a dedicated showcase event, Sony gave a first look at the upcoming title’s gameplay, visuals, and story direction.

What’s the game about?

Ghost of Yotei follows Atsu, a ronin (a samurai without a master) who sets out on a mission to hunt down six outlaws responsible for her family’s death. The story draws inspiration from Japanese folklore, especially the legend of the onryo, a vengeful spirit — a role Atsu grows into as the plot unfolds.
 
Set in Ezo (modern-day Hokkaido) during the year 1603, the game offers an open-world experience that encourages exploration at your own pace. Players will be able to focus on different gameplay aspects depending on what they enjoy most, whether that’s stealth, combat, or story progression. 

Key features and visual styles

Combat in Ghost of Yotei is designed to feel like a classic samurai film. The developers say the goal is to replicate the tension and precision of swordfighting, supported by rich visuals and atmospheric environments. This time, you’ll also have a wolf companion that fights alongside you.
 
The game includes multiple cinematic visual modes:
Kurosawa Mode: Black-and-white filter inspired by legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.
Miike Mode: Intense, close-up, and bloody action, named after director Takashi Miike.
Watanabe Mode: A laid-back, lo-fi look inspired by Shinichirō Watanabe, known for Samurai Champloo.
 
There’s also an expanded photo mode, giving players tools to capture and share the game’s detailed environments and action sequences. 

Special edition PS5 and limited accessories

Alongside the game, Sony will launch a limited-edition PS5 console and accessories themed around Ghost of Yotei. Details on pricing and availability are expected closer to the launch date.

Ghost of Yotei: Gameplay

Topics :SonyPlayStationGaming

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

