Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple Arcade to bring four new games next month: Check titles and details

Apple Arcade to bring four new games next month: Check titles and details

Apple to bring four new games to its Arcade platform in August including Play-Doh World by Scary Beasties, Everybody Shogi by AltPlus Inc. and more. Here are the details:

New games coming to Apple Arcade

New games coming to Apple Arcade (Image: Apple)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has announced that four new games will be joining its Arcade subscription platform on August 7, further expanding its growing catalogue of over 200 titles. The new additions include “Play-Doh World” by Scary Beasties, “Let’s Go Mightycat!” by PONOS, “Everybody Shogi” by AltPlus Inc., and “Worms Across Worlds” by Team17.
 
All four titles will be exclusive to Apple Arcade, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Pricing and availability

Apple Arcade is priced at Rs 99 per month, with a one-month free trial available for new users. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade at no additional cost.
 
 
The service is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, starting at Rs 195 per month for Individual and Rs 365 per month for Family plans.
 
Note that game availability may vary by device and region. Arcade Originals can be played across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, subject to hardware and software compatibility.

Also Read

lens technology, Zhou Qunfei

Apple supplier Lens Technology to debut in Hong Kong after $607 mn float

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26 may add natural language search, cooling fix to Apple Maps: Report

Apple iOS 26

Apple releases iOS 26 dev beta 3 ahead of first public beta: What's new

Mark Zuckerberg

Apple's top AI models executive leaves to join Meta's AI expansion drive

Lei Jun, founder and chairman of Xiaomi Corp

Xiaomi succeeds where Apple failed as its new EV surpasses 289K orders

Apple Arcade: New games

Play-Doh World

 
Create fun characters and bring them to life in this colourful sandbox experience. From building zoo animals to giving wild hairstyles, players can explore themed zones, collect different types of Play-Doh, and enjoy regular content updates. 

Worms Across Worlds

 
The Worms franchise returns with a new interdimensional strategy adventure. In this turn-based game, players chase the evil Professor Worminkle across five unique dimensions—alone or with friends—battling through escalating challenges to restore reality.

Let’s Go Mightycat!

 
In this 3D puzzle-platformer, an ordinary cat becomes a cosmic superhero. Based on The Battle Cats series, players guide Mightycat through vibrant planetary levels, solve puzzles, rescue alien friends, and defeat galactic foes—all while collecting quirky outfits.

Everybody Shogi

 
A modern spin on the classic Japanese board game. Everybody Shogi features vibrant visuals, intuitive controls, and real-time multiplayer. Players can unlock new piece designs, build custom decks, and challenge opponents worldwide with full cross-device support.

More From This Section

Samsung Auto (Image: Samsung)

Samsung may rival Google's Android Auto with 'Auto DeX': What to expect

Gmail's Manage Subscription feature

Gmail's new 'Manage Subscriptions' feature brings one-click unsubscribe

meta, ai glasses, ai push

Meta invests $3.5 bn in world's largest eye-wear maker in AI glasses push

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on July 9: Where to watch live, what to expect

open ai, sam altman

OpenAI CEO Altman looks to Zuckerberg reunion amid employee poaching spat

Topics : Apple online gaming Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025Bharat Band TodayTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon