Home / Technology / Tech News / Gmail protections strong, effective; security warning claims false: Google

Gmail protections strong, effective; security warning claims false: Google

Google has rejected reports of a Gmail data breach, clarifying it has not sent any global password reset alerts and stressing that Gmail's security protections remain strong and effective

gmail, google
Gmail mobile app on Android
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has pushed back against reports alleging that Gmail had been compromised in a massive security incident impacting billions of users. Several outlets reported that the US-based technology giant had issued a worldwide advisory urging 2.5 billion Gmail users to change their passwords and take additional precautions. However, Google has confirmed that it has not issued any such advisory nor such alert was sent, dismissing the claims as inaccurate while underscoring that Gmail’s security remains strong and effective.

Background

Earlier this week, reports from several publications claimed that Google had raised a global alarm after a suspected data compromise. The reports alleged that Gmail users were being instructed to update their passwords due to a breach tied to one of Google’s Salesforce databases. They also pointed to a spike in phishing attacks, attributing some activity to groups such as ShinyHunters and other Russian-linked hacking collectives. According to the coverage, affected Gmail and Google Workspace accounts had supposedly been directly notified via email.
These articles went on to warn of phishing and “vishing” campaigns targeting Gmail users and highlighted two-factor authentication as a critical defence measure.

Google’s statement

In an official statement, the company said: “Gmail's protections are strong and effective, and claims of a major Gmail security warning are false. Several inaccurate claims surfaced recently that incorrectly stated that we issued a broad warning to all Gmail users about a major Gmail security issue. This is entirely false.”
Google further emphasised that Gmail’s built-in protections stop more than 99.9 percent of phishing and malware before they reach inboxes. It also stressed the need for accuracy in cybersecurity reporting and reaffirmed its commitment to keeping user accounts secure.
 
As part of its security guidance, the company advised users to remain alert to phishing attempts, make use of modern authentication tools like Passkeys, and report any suspicious activity.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Battlefield 6 to launch without 'ray tracing' support on PC: What it means

OneUI 8: Soon, Samsung to update Galaxy smartphones from 2023 to Android 16

Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait

WhatsApp explores 'Close Friends' feature: What is it, how it works, more

Garena Free Fire Max: September 2 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Topics :GoogleTech NewsGmailGoogle IndiaTechnology

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story