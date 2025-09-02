Gmail protections strong, effective; security warning claims false: Google

Google has pushed back against reports alleging that Gmail had been compromised in a massive security incident impacting billions of users. Several outlets reported that the US-based technology giant had issued a worldwide advisory urging 2.5 billion Gmail users to change their passwords and take additional precautions. However, Google has confirmed that it has not issued any such advisory nor such alert was sent, dismissing the claims as inaccurate while underscoring that Gmail’s security remains strong and effective.

Background

Earlier this week, reports from several publications claimed that Google had raised a global alarm after a suspected data compromise. The reports alleged that Gmail users were being instructed to update their passwords due to a breach tied to one of Google’s Salesforce databases. They also pointed to a spike in phishing attacks, attributing some activity to groups such as ShinyHunters and other Russian-linked hacking collectives. According to the coverage, affected Gmail and Google Workspace accounts had supposedly been directly notified via email.

These articles went on to warn of phishing and "vishing" campaigns targeting Gmail users and highlighted two-factor authentication as a critical defence measure. Google's statement In an official statement, the company said: "Gmail's protections are strong and effective, and claims of a major Gmail security warning are false. Several inaccurate claims surfaced recently that incorrectly stated that we issued a broad warning to all Gmail users about a major Gmail security issue. This is entirely false."