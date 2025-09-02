OneUI 8: Soon, Samsung to update Galaxy smartphones from 2023 to Android 16

Samsung is reportedly expanding access to the Android 16-based One UI 8 update to older devices through beta rollout. According to a report by 9To5Google, a few new devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, will soon get access to One UI 8. Samsung has been experimenting with the release of a beta build of One UI 8 for the Galaxy S24 and S25 series, and now it will be expanding to older devices, too. Notably, at present, only the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 series come with a stable build of One UI 8 out of the box.

Additionally, the South Korean consumer electronics maker is expected to commence the stable rollout of Android 16-based One UI 8 update for eligible Galaxy smartphones any day now. As per 9To5Google, these devices will be getting access to One UI 8 beta update soon: Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy A36

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A55

Galaxy A54 As per Samsung's initial announcement, the program would also open for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 soon, reported Android Police. ALSO READ: After A17 5G, Samsung to launch Galaxy F17 5G in India: What to expect

Samsung One UI 8: What is new Privacy and security enhancements The One UI 8 release introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a security layer designed to safeguard on-device AI activity. KEEP works by creating encrypted storage spaces unique to each app, ensuring sensitive information is kept private and isolated. Samsung has also improved Knox Matrix, its multi-device security system. If one connected device is flagged as compromised, it will automatically sign out from the linked Samsung Account to prevent further risk. Auracast It also brings Auracast — a broadcast audio technology based on Bluetooth LE Audio — which will support effortless audio connection via QR code scanning and sharing, allowing multiple Auracast devices — like Galaxy Buds3 and hearing aids — to join a shared audio stream without the hassle of a complex manual setup.