Battlefield 6 to launch without 'ray tracing' support on PC: What it means

Electronic Arts’ upcoming Battlefield title— Battlefield 6 —will launch without ray tracing support, according to a report from Comicbook. Christian Buhl, studio technical director at Ripple Effect (one of the development teams behind the game), confirmed in an interview that the PC version of Battlefield 6 will not feature ray tracing, and there are no immediate plans to add it later.

Buhl explained that the choice was made to prioritise stability and optimisation at default settings, ensuring smoother performance for a broader range of players.

ALSO READ: Google Play Games to show player stats in profile from September 23: Report “No, we are not going to have ray-tracing when the game launches and we don’t have any plans in the near future for it either,” said Buhl. “That was because we wanted to focus on performance. We wanted to make sure that all of our effort was focused on making the game as [optimised] as possible for the default settings and the default users. So, we just made the decision relatively early on that we just weren’t going to do ray-tracing and again, it was mostly so that we could focus on making sure it was performance for everyone else.”

What is ray tracing? Ray tracing is a graphics rendering technique designed to mimic the way light behaves in the real world, delivering realistic visuals with accurate lighting, shadows, and reflections. Unlike traditional rasterisation, which relies on pre-calculated tricks to simulate lighting, ray tracing tracks the path of individual light rays as they bounce off, refract through, or pass around objects in a scene. The result is more natural and cinematic visuals. How does ray tracing affect gaming performance? While ray tracing enhances visual fidelity, it is extremely resource-heavy, requiring high computational power from modern GPUs. Real-time ray tracing can significantly reduce frame rates, making gameplay less fluid on lower- or mid-tier hardware. To counter this, technologies like NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) are often used, which upscale frames to maintain smooth performance. However, these enhancements generally require higher-end GPUs.

Battlefield 6: Availability Battlefield 6 will launch on October 10, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The title is already listed on Steam, with two editions available for pre-purchase: Battlefield 6 Standard Edition: Rs 3,999

Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition: Rs 5,999 While the Standard Edition includes the full game and Tombstone pack, the Phantom Edition brings additional in-game content like: BF Pro Token: Battle Pass + 25 tier skips, exclusive unlocks

Phantom Squad: Four soldier skins

Shrouded Weapon Package

Glimmer Melee Weapon Skin

Chimera Vehicle Skin

Death’s Head Weapon Sticker

WeaponCharm and Dog Tag

Phantom XP Boost Set Battlefield 6: Details The Steam page description of Battlefield 6 reads: