Battlefield 6 to launch without 'ray tracing' support on PC: What it means

Electronic Arts’ upcoming Battlefield title—Battlefield 6—will launch without ray tracing support, according to a report from Comicbook. Christian Buhl, studio technical director at Ripple Effect (one of the development teams behind the game), confirmed in an interview that the PC version of Battlefield 6 will not feature ray tracing, and there are no immediate plans to add it later.
Buhl explained that the choice was made to prioritise stability and optimisation at default settings, ensuring smoother performance for a broader range of players.
"No, we are not going to have ray-tracing when the game launches and we don't have any plans in the near future for it either," said Buhl. "That was because we wanted to focus on performance. We wanted to make sure that all of our effort was focused on making the game as [optimised] as possible for the default settings and the default users. So, we just made the decision relatively early on that we just weren't going to do ray-tracing and again, it was mostly so that we could focus on making sure it was performance for everyone else."
What is ray tracing?
Ray tracing is a graphics rendering technique designed to mimic the way light behaves in the real world, delivering realistic visuals with accurate lighting, shadows, and reflections. Unlike traditional rasterisation, which relies on pre-calculated tricks to simulate lighting, ray tracing tracks the path of individual light rays as they bounce off, refract through, or pass around objects in a scene. The result is more natural and cinematic visuals.
How does ray tracing affect gaming performance?
While ray tracing enhances visual fidelity, it is extremely resource-heavy, requiring high computational power from modern GPUs. Real-time ray tracing can significantly reduce frame rates, making gameplay less fluid on lower- or mid-tier hardware. To counter this, technologies like NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) are often used, which upscale frames to maintain smooth performance. However, these enhancements generally require higher-end GPUs.
Battlefield 6: Availability
Battlefield 6 will launch on October 10, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The title is already listed on Steam, with two editions available for pre-purchase:
Battlefield 6 Standard Edition: Rs 3,999
Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition: Rs 5,999
While the Standard Edition includes the full game and Tombstone pack, the Phantom Edition brings additional in-game content like:
The Steam page description of Battlefield 6 reads:
“The ultimate all-out warfare experience. Fight in high-intensity infantry combat. Rip through the skies in aerial dogfights. Demolish your environment for a strategic advantage. Harness complete control over every action and movement using the Kinesthetic Combat System. In a war of tanks, fighter jets, and massive combat arsenals, the deadliest weapon is your squad. This is Battlefield 6.”