Garena Free Fire Max: September 2 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for September 2, giving players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game rewards including costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, vouchers, and more.

Since these codes come with limited validity and a fixed number of redemptions, players are advised to use them as soon as possible before they run out.

Here’s the list of active codes for today, along with a quick guide on how to redeem them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for September 2 are:

F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3

F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8

F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4

F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5

F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5

F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6

F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3

F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4

F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8

F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6

F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6

F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4

F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4

F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2

F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7

F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. After a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully used, the rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. In cases where the code includes gold or diamonds, the balance gets updated instantly in the account.