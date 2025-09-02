Apple iPhone 17: Planning to buy iPhone 16? 3 reasons why you should wait

What’s changing: So far, Apple has kept its ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate display exclusive to Pro models, while standard iPhones remained limited to 60Hz. That may finally change with the iPhone 17. Reports indicate Apple is preparing to equip the base model with LTPO OLED panels that support ProMotion.

Why wait: If this upgrade comes through, it would mark one of the most significant improvements to non-Pro iPhones in years. For users who spend time browsing, gaming, or scrolling through social apps, the jump from 60Hz to 120Hz will be immediately noticeable. The change could also enable features like always-on display, making the experience smoother and more fluid.

A19 chip

What’s changing: Up until the iPhone 15 generation, Apple shipped the standard iPhone with previous-generation chips while reserving the latest processors for Pro models. That shifted last year, when the base iPhone 16 got the A18 chip and the Pro models received the A18 Pro. Apple is expected to follow the same pattern this year, with the iPhone 17 featuring the new A19 chip. Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, the A19 will likely deliver broad improvements, especially in AI performance thanks to a more advanced Neural Engine (NPU).