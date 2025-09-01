Monday, September 01, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google introduces 'Temporary Chats' in Gemini: What is it and how it works

Google introduces 'Temporary Chats' in Gemini: What is it and how it works

Gemini's Temporary chat is rolling out to more users, offering a way to have sessions that vanish after 72 hours and the chats are not saved for personal context or for AI models training

Temporary chats in Google Gemini Personal context mode

Temporary chats in Google Gemini

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has begun rolling out the “Temporary chat” feature widely, which was announced in August. On the mobile app, the temporary chat option is now available in the side panel, next to the new chat option. According to a report by 9To5Google, the option is also available on Gemini web client. However, this new button is not visible in the Gemini web version at the time of writing. 
 
As per the report, the option “Ask in a temporary chat” appears both in the prompt bar and above the model selector when a thread is active. Once the conversation is closed, access to that chat is permanently removed. 
 

Gemini’s Temporary Chat: What is it and how it works

According to Google, “Temporary chats don’t appear in Recent Chats or Gemini Apps Activity and aren’t used to train models or personalise your experience. To help respond to you and keep Gemini safe, temporary chats are saved for 72 hours.”
 
Since data is not stored in temporary chats, users will not be able to get personalised responses in this mode, as per their custom needs. Gemini will rather give a generic response, which it would to any new user who hasn’t customised the chatbot with tailored prompts. 
 
Apart from this, users will neither be able to save any information in the chatbot for future personalisation, nor will they be able to give any feedback on the responses that they get in the temporary chat. 

Also Read

Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model in Gemini app

Nano Banana: Google powers Gemini app with enhanced image generation model

Google Gemini for Home AI assistant

Google to offer 'Gemini for Home' early access from October: What to expect

Google Pixel 10

Pixel 10 series: Magic Cue to Camera Coach, Gemini AI features explained

Google Docs

Google Docs gets 'Audio': Know about Gemini-powered text-to-speech feature

Tech Wrap August 14

Tech Wrap Aug 14: Vivo Vision glasses, Gemini update, LinkedIn Mini Sudoku

 
On the exact opposite side of this, Google also rolled out the “Personal context” mode.

What is Gemini’s Personal context mode

Google introduced temporary chats alongside “Personal Context” feature. Contrary to temporary chats, personal context is switched on by default and allows Gemini to draw context from your past conversations to adjust its replies and suggestions.
 
For example, if you’ve previously asked about Japanese culture or a favourite comic-book character, Gemini may incorporate those interests into future recommendations. According to Google, this helps interactions feel more like collaborating with an assistant that already understands your preferences.
 
Users still have full control: within Settings - Personal Context - Your past chats with Gemini, you can turn off the feature or erase past conversations through the Gemini Apps Activity menu. The rollout has begun in select regions for Gemini 2.5 Pro, with Gemini 2.5 Flash and broader availability planned in the coming weeks.

Other developments

In related news, Google has recently introduced Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, a new AI model for image generation and editing, now integrated into the Gemini app for all users worldwide. The model, called Nano Banana, enables consistent edits, supports blending multiple photos, multi-step modifications, and style transfers between images. Edited or generated visuals will carry both visible and invisible SynthID watermarks to indicate AI creation.

More From This Section

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI bets big on India with 1 GW data centre plan, builds local presence

BGMI

BGMI releases final batch of redeem codes: How to win Joyland Groza firearm

WhatsApp

WhatsApp fixes 'zero-click bug' on Apple devices: How to update your device

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate tri-fold smartphone

Huawei Mate XTs tri-fold device may launch on September 4: What to expect

apple, apple logo

Apple rolls out AI chatbot but only for internal staff training: Report

Topics : Google Gemini AI AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon