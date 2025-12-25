Soon, Google will let you change your account email address: Check details

Google is preparing to roll out a feature that will allow users to change their “@gmail.com” email address. According to a Google support page, the company said it is “gradually rolling out” a new process that lets users change their Google Account email address even if it ends with “@gmail.com”. Previously, Google did not allow most Gmail users to change their email address, even though users with third-party email addresses had that option.

Gmail address change: How it works

According to details shared on the support page, users will soon be able to switch their existing “@gmail.com” address to a new one with a different username, while still keeping the same Google account.

ALSO READ: Apple may bring these upgrades to iPhone 18 Pro next year: Check details Google explained that once a user changes their Gmail address, the old email address will automatically become an alias. This means emails sent to both the old and new Gmail addresses will arrive in the same inbox. Users will also be able to sign in to Google services such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Drive and Google Play using either address. As per the blog, none of the user’s data will be affected. Photos, emails, messages and files associated with the account will remain intact. Google also stated that the old Gmail address will remain owned by the user and cannot be claimed by someone else.