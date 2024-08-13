Pixel 9 series: All you need to know about the 'Made by Google' smartphones

Google has launched the Pixel 9 series and the lineup is packed with surprises, including all-new design language, more artificial intelligence capabilities, and enhanced camera configurations. Moreover, there are four models in the Pixel 9 series – the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold – contrary to the two-model lineup that the US-based technology giant has historically pursued. Importantly, all four models are coming to India, starting with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL – available for pre-order from August 14 and sale commences from August 22. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be available from later dates. Here is all you need to know about the Pixel 9 series:

Pixel 9 series: What is common

The Pixel 9 series is powered by Tensor G4, which enables new AI capabilities that leverages Gemini Nano multimodal model for reasoning across text, audio, and visuals. Being Google devices, the lineup supports Gemini assistant out-of-the-box with access to Google apps for enhanced functionality.

The Pixel 9 series has all the mobile AI features for editing that it introduced with the Pixel 8 series, but there are some new tools added to enhance the experience. Among these includes an improved Magic Editor with support for auto-reframe, which suggests the best crop and also expands the image, and a new reimagine feature to help you tap on a part of the image that you want to change and type in the prompt to change it.

As for new additions, there is a “Pixel Screenshot”, which Google said allows Pixel to remember everything so that you do not have to. You can search for information using audio or text, and the Pixel returns with information curated from the screenshots available on the device. Google said this feature is Pixel-exclusive AI feature and it processes all information on-device.

Another new addition is “Add Me”, which will release in preview with the Pixel 9 series. Like last year models, the Pixel 9 series will receive software and security support from Google for seven years.

The Pixel 9 series shares many similarities, but also have distinct differences between the baseline model and the Pro models that cater to different user preferences. However, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are almost identical, although with difference in display size and battery capacities. For the purpose of highlighting the key differences, let us compare the Pixel 9 with the Pixel 9 Pro:

Pixel 9 series: Differences in baseline and Pro models

Display

Pixel 9: Features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a pixel density of 422 PPI. The display supports a refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz.

Though of same size, the 6.3-inch display on the Pro model has a higher resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels and a pixel density of 495 PPI. The refresh rate is more adaptive, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, making it more efficient and versatile for different content types.

Camera system

Pixel 9: Features a dual rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus.

Pixel 9 Pro: Features a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens. The Pixel 9 Pro supports Super Res Zoom up to 30x, offering more advanced zoom capabilities.

RAM and Storage

Pixel 9: Comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage only.

Pixel 9 Pro: Offered in 16GB RAM, and with storage options, including 256GB and 512GB.

Pixel 9: Details

This baseline model sports a 6.3-inch OLED display of refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 120Hz. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back. The Pixel 9 boasts a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus. On the front, there is a 10.5MP autofocus camera sensor. The phone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 4700 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The Pixel 9 supports wireless charging and battery share features.

Pixel 9 Pro: Details

The Pixel 9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a higher resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels. This display supports a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. Like the Pixel 9, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 48MP 5x telephoto lens. The device is powered by the same Google Tensor G4 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB on-board storage. The Pixel 9 Pro has a 4700 mAh battery, supported by 45W fast wired charging, similar to the Pixel 9. It also supports fast wireless charging and battery share features.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Details

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the largest bar-shaped model in the Pixel 9 series, boasting a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels. This display also supports a refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. Like its counterparts, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features the same triple rear camera system as the Pixel 9 Pro. This model stands out with a larger 5060 mAh battery, supporting 45W fast wired charging, and it also includes fast wireless charging and battery share features.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Details

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google's maiden foldable device in India. This book-style foldable has a 6.3-inch Actua cover display of 1080 x 2424 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio – 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. The external screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The main flexible display is an 8-inch Super Actua Flex of 2076 x 2152 pixels resolution with support for a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

Like the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device boasts triple rear camera system, including a 48MP main camera, a 10.5 MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, and a 5x 10.8 MP telephoto lens.

In terms of durability, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is built with a multi-alloy steel hinge covered in aerospace-grade high-strength aluminium alloy. It has an IPX8 water resistance rating. The device is powered by a 4,650 mAh battery, supporting 45W fast wired charging. Wireless charging capabilities are also supported.

Pixel 9 series: Pricing

Pixel 9: Starts at Rs 79,999

Pixel 9 Pro: Starts at 109,999

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Starts at Rs 124,999

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Rs 172,999

Pixel 9 series: Availability

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available for pre-order in India from August 14. The devices will be available online on Flipkart and offline at Reliance Digital and Croma from August 22.