Google eases sideloading of Android apps with focus on safety: How it works

Google has outlined a new system that will allow Android users to install apps from unverified developers while adding multiple safeguards aimed at reducing scam-related risks. The company said the update introduces an “advanced flow” that gives users the option to bypass existing verification requirements, which were introduced to limit malware, fraud and data misuse on certified Android devices.

According to Google, the move is intended to balance platform openness with security, particularly for users who prefer installing apps from outside official distribution channels. The company added that the new process has been designed with additional checks to prevent users from being coerced into installing malicious apps, a tactic commonly used in scams.

ALSO READ: Fortnite returns to India for Android users after 6 years of absence Android Sideloading: How the advanced flow works Google said the advanced flow is a one-time process that allows users to enable sideloading from unverified developers after completing several steps. The process begins with enabling developer mode in system settings, which is intended to avoid accidental or one-tap bypasses often used in scam attempts. Users are then required to confirm that they are not being guided by someone else while disabling security protections. After this, the device must be restarted and reauthenticated, which Google said helps cut off any remote access or ongoing calls that may be used by scammers.

A mandatory one-day waiting period follows, after which users must verify their identity using biometrics such as fingerprint or face unlock, or a device PIN. Google noted that this delay is designed to counter urgency-driven scam tactics by giving users time to reconsider the action. Once the process is completed, users can install apps from unverified developers, either for a limited period of seven days or indefinitely. The system will continue to show warnings for such apps, but users can choose to proceed with installation. ALSO READ: Krafton releases BGMI 4.3 update with Ancient Secret Rise mode: Details Limited distribution accounts for developers In addition to changes for users, Google said it will introduce limited distribution accounts aimed at students and hobbyist developers. These accounts will allow app sharing with up to 20 devices without requiring government ID verification or a registration fee.