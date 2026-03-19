Krafton releases BGMI 4.3 update with Ancient Secret Rise mode: Details

The BGMI 4.3 update has been released, bringing back the Ancient Secret Rise theme mode while also introducing a redesigned in-game interface as part of what Krafton describes as a major overhaul of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The update also adds new content tied to IPL franchises such as the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, alongside additional gameplay systems and collaborations.

Ancient Secret mode returns

At the centre of the update is the return of the Ancient Secret Rise theme mode, which had previously gained traction among players through community voting. The mode introduces themed locations and gameplay elements tied to its ancient setting, along with combat mechanics designed specifically around the mode.

Krafton said the theme mode is aimed at adding variety to the core battle royale experience while also offering opportunities for community engagement and content creation within the game.

All-new BGMI interface

Alongside the themed gameplay, BGMI 4.3 brings a complete redesign of the in-game interface. Referred to by the company as “All New BGMI”, the update rebuilds the game’s UI with a more modern visual style, cleaner layouts and simplified navigation.

The redesign includes larger visual tiles, clearer menu structures and updated graphics aimed at making the game easier to navigate for new players, while retaining depth for existing users. Visual elements such as lighting, colours and iconography have also been refreshed to offer a more distinct look.

New card-based progression system

The update also introduces a Card Collection system, adding a new layer of progression outside traditional gameplay. Players can earn cards through missions, events and crates, and use them to unlock rewards, including upgradeable weapon skins.

The system allows players to trade cards, dismantle duplicates for in-game items and build collections tied to different themes. According to Krafton, the feature is designed to encourage long-term engagement and participation across different game modes.

Collaborations and cosmetic additions

BGMI 4.3 expands in-game collaborations with both Indian and global partnerships. The update introduces content linked to the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, including themed outfits, vehicle skins and dedicated in-game locations where players can interact with franchise-themed elements.

Krafton said the Chennai Super Kings content will go live from March 21, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders on March 25.

Other additions include collaborations with the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise and Apollo Sportscar, along with new and returning X-Suits such as Phoenixtra and Dark Raven.