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Home / India News / CBSE launches class 12 verification, re-evaluation portal amid OSM row

CBSE launches class 12 verification, re-evaluation portal amid OSM row

In a post on X, CBSE Headquarters informed students that the portal had become operational and urged them to follow the application process carefully

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

The portal's launch follows CBSE's recent efforts to address cybersecurity concerns surrounding the OnMark portal operated by its service provider | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced that its much-awaited verification and re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students is now live, ending uncertainty after a delay caused by technical issues and cybersecurity concerns.

In a post on X, CBSE Headquarters informed students that the portal had become operational and urged them to follow the application process carefully.

"Dearest Students, The verification and re-evaluation portal is now LIVE! Please watch the video carefully for step-by-step instructions on how to apply for Verification of Marks and re-evaluation," CBSE HQ said.

The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on June 1, had encountered technical issues and would start soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents, particularly after reports of glitches during the answer-sheet access process earlier this month.

 

CBSE had earlier stated that the portal would be made operational from June 1, 2026, to facilitate a transparent and seamless process for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer books.

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"In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation," the board had said in a statement.

The board has also advised students facing difficulties or seeking clarification to contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

The portal's launch follows CBSE's recent efforts to address cybersecurity concerns surrounding the OnMark portal operated by its service provider. On Sunday, the board said it had deployed a team of cybersecurity experts from various government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to strengthen the platform's security infrastructure.

CBSE said identified vulnerabilities had been contained, and additional checks were underway to eliminate any remaining weaknesses. The board also acknowledged the contributions of alert citizens and ethical hackers who had flagged potential security issues, assuring students that every effort was being made to ensure a secure and reliable post-result process.

This comes at a time when the CBSE continues to face mounting pressure following reports of technical failures in its post-result portal and OSM discrepancies in evaluated answer sheets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : CBSE CBSE class 12 Class 12 results Education ministry

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 8:49 AM IST

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