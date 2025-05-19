Google app adds AI Mode shortcut to Search bar on Android and iOS: Report

Google is reportedly rolling out a new shortcut for accessing its AI-powered features, integrating AI Mode directly into the Search bar of the Google app on both Android and iOS. This change removes the previous pill-shaped AI Mode button located beneath the Search bar, streamlining the app’s interface and improving ease of access.

Built on top of the existing AI Overview feature, AI Mode offers structured, AI-generated responses to user queries, complete with relevant summaries and links for further reading.

Earlier this month, Google expanded access to AI Mode across the US through its Search Labs testing platform. Though still in the experimental phase, the feature is expected to reach more regions in the coming weeks.

AI Mode shortcut and redesigned interface

According to a report by 9To5Google, the AI Mode shortcut replaces the existing voice input microphone and Google Lens icons found on the right side of the Search bar. The new icon takes the form of a rotating magnifying glass with Gemini’s sparkle badge, outlined in Google’s signature colours.

Previously, AI Mode was accessible through a pill-shaped button placed beside the colourful shortcuts carousel under the Search bar. In this redesign, Google has opted to remove that carousel entirely. The new AI Mode icon remains visible even as users scroll through the Discover feed, offering more persistent access to AI features.

The icon also visually aligns with the recently introduced gradient ‘G’ icon, further unifying Google’s branding across its apps.

In addition to the AI Mode shortcut, Google has simplified the layout at the top of the app. The colourful shortcut row—including tools like Translate, Homework help, and Sound Search—has been removed. Only the Screenshots option remains, now housed beside Google Lens and voice input without the previous carousel styling.

What is AI Mode

AI Mode is designed to handle more complex and layered queries, using advanced reasoning, multimodal input processing, and in-depth analysis. It builds on the AI Overview functionality but adds a more structured and interactive experience. Users can also ask follow-up questions to refine results or continue a search thread.

AI Mode leverages a technique known as “query fan-out,” where multiple related searches are conducted in parallel across a variety of data sources. The resulting information is then compiled into a single, detailed response—aiming to deliver deeper insights than traditional search methods.