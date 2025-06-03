Home / Technology / Tech News / Google apps get Material 3 Expressive redesign ahead of Android 16 rollout

Google apps get Material 3 Expressive redesign ahead of Android 16 rollout

Gmail, Google Photos, and Messages apps are getting Material 3 Expressive UI updates, including floating toolbars, revamped icons, and new animations

Material 3 Expressive-based UI elements in Google Photos and Messages
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Google has begun rolling out aesthetic changes to its apps based on the new Material 3 Expressive design language. Elements based on this new design philosophy have started appearing in apps such as Gmail, Google Photos, and Messages on Android devices. These updates include redesigned menus and list cards with rounded corners, floating toolbars, and smoother animations.
 
Google introduced Material 3 Expressive last month at its first-ever “Android Show: I/O Edition” event, branding it as the next big visual upgrade for Android 16. Built on the foundations of Material You, this new design language emphasises dynamic color theming, lively animations, responsive UI components, and updated typography to deliver a more personal and expressive user experience.
At the time of announcement, Google had confirmed that Material 3 Expressive would extend beyond Android 16 to include Google’s suite of apps—and these early updates reflect that rollout.

Material 3 Expressive in Google apps: What is new

Google Photos:
 
The Google Photos app is receiving visual refinements aligned with Material 3 Expressive. Notably, opening an album now reveals a floating toolbar with Share, Add photos, and Edit options—previously located below the album cover. This change creates a cleaner, more organised layout. 
Another update is the inclusion of a “Show QR Code” button when sharing an album. Announced earlier, this feature allows users to generate a QR code that others can scan to view and contribute to shared albums.
 
Gmail:
 
Some users have started seeing Material 3 Expressive-inspired changes in Gmail. According to a report by 9To5Google, these include:
  • Message lists now displayed on rounded-corner cards.
  • The search bar, menu, and account switcher are layered separately from the content.
  • A bolder “Compose” floating action button.
  • Updated swipe animations when archiving messages in the inbox.
Google Messages:
 
Google Messages is also receiving design enhancements. This includes:
  • Conversation threads are now housed in rounded-corner containers, visually separating them from the app bar.
  • The Plus menu has been redesigned, placing Gallery, GIFs, and Stickers in pill-shaped containers instead of circular icons.
  • The emoji keyboard now features a unified button bar to toggle between Emoji, GIFs, Stickers, and Photomoji.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

