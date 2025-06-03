Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 3 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for June 3, giving players a chance to unlock in-game rewards at no cost. These codes can be used to claim exclusive content like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other time-limited items that boost gameplay.

Since each code comes with usage restrictions and a short validity window, it’s best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Listed below are the currently active codes, along with a step-by-step guide to help you redeem them efficiently.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IndiaTimes, active redeem codes for June 3 are:

HJKL56POIUYT MNBV34ASDFZX POIU90ZXCVNM ASDF67GHJKL9 BNML12ZXCVBN GFDS78POIUAS TREW23ASDFGH YUIO56BNMLKJ LKJH67QWERTB JHGF01LKJHGF CVBN45QWERTY QWER89ASDFGH YUIO34LKJMNB ZXCV23BNMLKP Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player's in-game mailbox. In cases where the reward involves currencies like gold or diamonds, the player's account balance is instantly updated.