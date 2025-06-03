Soon, WhatsApp will let you hide your phone number behind a username

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to choose a unique username, thereby improving user privacy. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is included in the latest beta version of iOS. It will enable users to engage in conversations without disclosing their phone numbers, thus providing an additional layer of security. An update for WhatsApp Web is also in development, which will enable users to verify the availability of usernames and configure their preferred handle prior to the official launch.

The username feature is expected to be rolled out widely in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp: How the username system will work According to the report, WhatsApp will no longer use phone numbers as the primary means of identification. Instead, users will be permitted to choose a unique username that complies with specific guidelines. Usernames must contain at least one alphabetical character, which will prevent the use of usernames comprising solely numbers or symbols. Only certain characters will be permitted: lowercase letters (a–z), numbers (0–9), periods, and underscores. The report noted that these rules will help maintain a consistent and predictable structure across all usernames. In addition, WhatsApp will prohibit the use of usernames that are already saved in a user’s contact list or are in use by another individual; duplicate usernames will not be permitted. WhatsApp usernames must be between 3 and 30 characters in length. To minimise confusion and reduce the potential for scams, usernames may not contain domains (such as .com), begin or end with a period, or include consecutive periods.

ALSO READ: Android 16: Google Pixel phones may soon get theme packs for customising UI Once a username meets all specified criteria, a confirmation screen will be displayed. This screen will include a celebratory animation with confetti and will confirm that the username has been successfully associated with the user’s account. From that point onward, individuals who do not possess the user's phone number will see the username instead—both when initiating a new conversation and within group chats. Privacy and notification features A key aspect of this feature is its emphasis on user awareness and privacy. When a user updates their username, a system-generated message will be displayed in ongoing chats, notifying all participants in real time. This functionality is intended to ensure transparency and minimise confusion during conversations.