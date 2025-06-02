Tech Wrap June 2: Samsung Perplexity deal, WhatsApp on iPhone, Gemini Veo 3

Samsung Electronics is nearing a key agreement with AI search startup Perplexity AI Inc., according to a report from Bloomberg. The Korean tech firm is exploring the possibility of pre-installing Perplexity’s assistant and app on its upcoming devices. The discussions also involve incorporating Perplexity’s search capabilities into Samsung’s web browser, and potentially integrating its technology into the Bixby voice assistant.

As of June 1, WhatsApp has ended support for certain older iPhone models. According to WABetaInfo, a well-known tracker for WhatsApp updates, the change aligns with new system requirements, which now call for iPhones running iOS 15.1 or newer. Devices that do not support this version will no longer be able to use the app.

Now, you can generate videos with audio in Gemini with Veo 3 Google is widening availability of its AI-driven video generation tool, Veo 3, for subscribers of the Google AI Pro plan. Previously only accessible to Ultra plan users, Veo 3 is now usable through both Flow—Google’s AI filmmaking suite—and the Gemini mobile application. Introduced during last month’s Google I/O, the model enables synchronized audio-visual video creation, enhancing immersive content for Pro users. After WhatsApp, Meta may launch Instagram for Apple iPad Instagram, owned by Meta, is reportedly in development for a dedicated iPad app. Following the recent release of WhatsApp for iPads, Meta seems poised to bring a native Instagram experience to Apple tablets. As reported by 9to5Mac, the company is working on an app tailored for iPadOS, optimized to utilize the larger screen size.

Valorant game update: Transition to Unreal Engine 5, replay system and more Riot Games, the American developer behind Valorant, is preparing a major update for its tactical shooter, with plans to move the game to Unreal Engine 5 by the end of July. In a video posted on Valorant’s official YouTube channel, the development team announced the upcoming engine change. This marks a shift away from Unreal Engine 4, which has powered the game since its beta debut in 2020. The Unreal Engine 5 version is set to launch with Patch 11.02 in the near future. WWDC 2025: Apple could present major software updates with less focus on AI

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to begin on June 9, 2025. At the keynote, the tech company has confirmed it will showcase platform-wide software updates, including the latest version of iOS. While AI-based features are anticipated, they may play a secondary role in this year’s announcements. Fujifilm launches ‘Instax Mini 41’ analogue instant camera at Rs 13,999 Fujifilm has broadened its analogue instant camera range in India by introducing the Instax Mini 41. The company states that this new model preserves the classic design of its predecessor, the Mini 40, while presenting a sleeker and more fashionable appearance. It is said to deliver accurate exposure in all settings thanks to an improved “automatic light adjustment” technology.

Google might give a glimpse of Pixel 10 series at pre-launch event Google may offer select superfans in the UK an early look at the upcoming Pixel 10 series before its official release. According to Android Central, some fans in the UK have received email invitations from Google to attend a pre-launch event showcasing the Pixel 10 series. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge available with storage upgrade, no-cost EMI offers The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has officially gone on sale in India. As part of a promotional deal, buyers can receive a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model—a perk initially reserved for pre-orders. Additionally, Samsung is offering a no-cost EMI plan over 18 months.

Microsoft continues to add more features to Notepad on Windows Microsoft is rolling out a major update to its Notepad app on Windows, long known for its minimalistic design and text-cleaning utility. Currently available to testers in Windows 11’s Canary and Dev Channels, the update introduces features like bold and italic text, hyperlink insertion, and Markdown syntax support—marking a substantial enhancement in functionality. OnePlus 13s launch on June 5: What to expect from upcoming compact flagship OnePlus is preparing to debut the OnePlus 13s in India on June 5. This new entry to its flagship lineup will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm. Designed to be the most compact model in the series, it boasts a 6.32-inch screen. Ahead of the official unveiling, OnePlus has highlighted key features such as the device’s design, performance, and integrated AI capabilities branded as “OnePlus AI.”

OnePlus Pad 3 with Open Canvas, Qualcomm SD 8 Elite set to launch on June 5 OnePlus has confirmed the global launch of its Pad 3 tablet on June 5, covering regions including North America, Europe, and the UK. The company revealed that the device will be powered by the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and will offer Open Canvas functionality, enabling multitasking across up to three applications on one screen. Twitch adds vertical stream option, expands 2K video support, and more To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Twitch has unveiled a set of new features designed to improve both streaming and viewing experiences. Revealed during TwitchCon Europe, the platform now supports vertical livestreaming, providing a more mobile-friendly, immersive format for content consumption. Twitch is also broadening beta availability for 2K (1440p) resolution streaming, delivering improved image clarity and visual detail for users.