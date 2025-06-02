Everything to know about Bharat Gen, the AI-based LLM for Indian languages

Union Minister for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, launched 'Bharat Gen', an artificial intelligence (AI)-based multimodal Large Language Model (LLM) designed for Indian languages, in New Delhi on Monday.

Developed under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) and implemented through TIH Foundation for IoT (Internet of Things) and IoE (Internet of Everything) at IIT Bombay, Bharat Gen aims to revolutionise AI development across India's linguistic and cultural spectrum, Singh said.

Bharat Gen is backed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and brings together a consortium of top academic institutions, experts, and innovators to lead AI research and application.

Describing the project, Singh said it represents a national-level effort to build AI that is “ethical, inclusive, multilingual, and deeply rooted in Indian values and ethos.” ALSO READ: HCLTech partners with UiPath to drive AI automation for global enterprises The Bharat Gen platform supports 22 Indian languages and combines text, speech, and image processing to provide complete AI solutions tailored for India’s cultural and linguistic diversity. AI to support healthcare, education, and governance "This initiative will empower critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance, delivering region-specific AI solutions that understand and serve every Indian," Singh said.

He also shared a real-life example from his own constituency of Udhampur, where an AI doctor communicates fluently in the patient's native language. "It not only builds trust but has a placebo-like psychological effect, enabling better care in remote regions connected with superspeciality hospitals across India," he explained. Singh highlighted the growing role of Generative AI in governance at the grassroots level, particularly through improved feedback systems in government platforms. "The integration of multilingual feedback systems into platforms like CPGRAMS helps enhance citizen engagement and grievance redressal," he said. What is AI-based multimodal LLM A multimodal Large Language Model (LLM) powered by AI is a highly advanced system that can understand and process various types of input, such as text, images, sound, and video.