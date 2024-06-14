Tech wrap Jun 14: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, WhatsApp Calling Update and more

Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch FE with advanced health monitoring features

Samsung has introduced its maiden “Fan Edition” smartwatch. Slated for launch later this year, the smartwatch is packed with advanced health monitoring features, including blood pressure monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG). Moreover, Samsung said that the smartwatch will support over 100 workout modes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

WhatsApp gets 'Calling Update' on mobile and desktop apps

WhatsApp is set to enhance the calling experience on the platform with new features that will be available across desktop and mobile apps in coming weeks. The update will include support for screen sharing with audio, increased participants limit in video calls across devices, and spotlight for the speaker to stand out.

OnePlus has scheduled an event on June 18 where the Chinese smartphone maker is anticipated to launch new models in its Nord series. Though the company has not specified any products, it has left a subtle hint about Nord in the image accompanying the event announcement on X, formerly Twitter. OnePlus is anticipated to unveil the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite smartphone on June 18.

With iOS 18, Apple could extend its Live Voicemail feature with text transcription to more regions, including India. This feature, initially introduced with iOS 17, allows users to divert voice calls to voicemail within the iPhone's Phone app. The "Live" aspect of the feature pertains to real-time message transcription, which appears on the display. Previously available only in the United States and Canada, Live Voicemail can now be experienced in the iOS 18 developer beta in India.

To help jobseekers keep up with the demands of changing time, LinkedIn has introduced a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for its premium subscribers. Using the AI features, premium members on the networking platform for professionals can explore career opportunities, review applications, and even personalise cover letters based on job requirements. Moreover, LinkedIn is offering expert advice, powered by AI.

YouTube may have found a way to show advertisements in videos that ad-blocking tools and services could not bypass. Reportedly, the video streaming platform from Google is testing server-side ads that are delivered as part of the videos and not separately. Consumer technology news platform 9To5Google has reported, citing a third-party ad-blocker browser extension developer SponsorBlock, that YouTube is “currently experimenting with server-side ad injection.”

WhatsApp is testing a new chats migration option, which would allow smartphone users to transfer chats from one device to another without necessitating upload on cloud storage services. Reportedly, the chats transfer option currently in the works would also make it simple to migrate chats between iOS and Android devices. WhatsApp allows chats migration between iOS and Android devices, but the current process is not easy and requires a learning curve for a successful attempt. It could change soon though.

Priced at Rs 24,500, the LG MyView 27-inch is a well-rounded monitor that integrates essential connectivity options, a modest display, and smart features to cater to both professional and entertainment needs. Although it has some shortcomings, it remains a compelling smart monitor for the price.

Microsoft will not roll out "Recall", an AI-powered feature that tracks computer usage, with its new computers next week and will instead preview it with a smaller group later, the tech giant said on Thursday, amid concerns of privacy risks.