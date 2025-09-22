Google Chrome on iOS 26 gets Liquid Glass treatment: Check what's new

Google Chrome has become the first iPhone app from Google to adopt Apple’s new Liquid Glass design introduced with iOS 26. Rolling out with Chrome 141, the update brings a refreshed look to the browser on iPhone and iPad, featuring softer edges, rounded menus, and redesigned UI elements.

iOS 26 Liquid design on Google Chrome: Details

With the release of iOS 26, Google has updated Chrome to version 141, bringing the first wave of Liquid Glass-based changes to its app. This marks Chrome as the first Google app on iOS to adopt the refreshed design language.

ALSO READ: Nothing's CMF Headphone Pro to get customisable cup-design: What to expect Chrome on iOS offers a noticeably different interface compared to its Android counterpart. It introduced a bottom address bar in October 2023, much earlier than its Android counterpart, which received it in July 2025. The iOS version offers a unique Tab Grid layout and a bottom sheet menu, both of which now reflect the Liquid Glass style.

The design tweaks begin on the Tab Grid, where the Incognito button, tab switcher, tab group controls, and search option on the left have all been restyled. Edit and Done buttons below also now match this treatment. Context menus have been overhauled, shifting away from the blurred background look to a cleaner, more modern appearance. The bottom sheet has also been refined. It no longer stretches edge-to-edge but instead features softer, rounded corners, while menu items adopt the same curved design. In Settings, users will notice a new Done/checkmark icon alongside redesigned on/off toggles. Chrome also introduces a new tab-loading indicator that replaces the traditional circle with the iOS-style pinwheel animation.