Google Chrome on iOS 26 gets Liquid Glass treatment: Check what's new
Chrome 141 on iOS 26 brings Liquid Glass with rounded menus, an updated tab grid, new context menus, and iOS-style loading indicators, marking Google's first app to adopt itSweta Kumari New Delhi
Google Chrome has become the first iPhone app from Google to adopt Apple’s new Liquid Glass design introduced with iOS 26. Rolling out with Chrome 141, the update brings a refreshed look to the browser on iPhone and iPad, featuring softer edges, rounded menus, and redesigned UI elements.
iOS 26 Liquid design on Google Chrome: Details
With the release of iOS 26, Google has updated Chrome to version 141, bringing the first wave of Liquid Glass-based changes to its app. This marks Chrome as the first Google app on iOS to adopt the refreshed design language.
Chrome on iOS offers a noticeably different interface compared to its Android counterpart. It introduced a bottom address bar in October 2023, much earlier than its Android counterpart, which received it in July 2025. The iOS version offers a unique Tab Grid layout and a bottom sheet menu, both of which now reflect the Liquid Glass style.
The design tweaks begin on the Tab Grid, where the Incognito button, tab switcher, tab group controls, and search option on the left have all been restyled. Edit and Done buttons below also now match this treatment. Context menus have been overhauled, shifting away from the blurred background look to a cleaner, more modern appearance.
The bottom sheet has also been refined. It no longer stretches edge-to-edge but instead features softer, rounded corners, while menu items adopt the same curved design. In Settings, users will notice a new Done/checkmark icon alongside redesigned on/off toggles. Chrome also introduces a new tab-loading indicator that replaces the traditional circle with the iOS-style pinwheel animation.
Alongside this, iOS 26 brings its own redesigned keyboard, with more rounded keys and panels. Chrome continues to provide an extra shortcut row above the keyboard, offering access to voice search, Google Lens, and quick keys such as “.com” and slash. However, this row now appears as a floating rectangle instead of being attached to the main keyboard.
Whether other Google apps will adopt Liquid Glass soon remains to be seen. Chrome’s quick update appears tied to its custom interface, while for most apps, recompiling with the latest SDK may only bring support for the new iOS keyboard. Currently, Google’s iOS apps continue to mix two design languages: Material Theme in Keep, Calendar, and Tasks, and Material 3 in Gmail, Chat, Home, Maps, Meet, Photos, and Search, leaving the older style looking somewhat dated.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices