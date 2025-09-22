Apple festive offers: Up to ₹10,000 instant cashback, 12 months no-cost EMI

iPhones
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Rs 5000
- iPhone Air: Rs 5000
- iPhone 17: Rs 5000
- iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 4000
- iPhone 16e: Rs 4000
- Apple Trade In: Apple is offering a valuation of up to Rs 64,000 of an older model for exchange.
- Other: Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
Macs
- MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch: Rs 10000
- MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch: Rs10000
- iMac: Rs 5000
- Mac Studio: Rs 10000
- Mac mini: Rs 4000
- Apple Trade In
- Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
iPads
- iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch: Rs 4000
- iPad: Rs 3000
- iPad mini: Rs 3000
- iPad Pro: Rs 4000
- Apple Trade In
- Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rs 6000
- Apple Watch Series 11: Rs 4000
- Apple Watch SE 3: Rs 2000
AirPods
- AirPods Pro 3: Rs 1000
- AirPods 4: Rs 1000
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: Rs 1000
- AirPods Max: Rs 4000
Others
