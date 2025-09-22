Apple festive offers: Up to ₹10,000 instant cashback, 12 months no-cost EMI

Apple has rolled out its festive offers for customers in India, including deals on iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other ecosystem products. As part of this sale, Apple is offering cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of select products using eligible bank cards, as well as option for up to 12 months of no-interest equated monthly installment (EMI) plans.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 series: Delivery slips to October for these models on Apple Store These offers are applicable on purchases made through Apple Store online or at retail stores, including Apple’s retail outlets in Delhi (Saket), Mumbai (BKC), Bengaluru (Hebbal), and Pune (Koregaon).

iPhones Apple is extending cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on iPhone purchases made using American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. The offer applies not only to the newly introduced iPhone 17 lineup but also to the iPhone 16e that launched earlier this year. Additionally, buyers can choose no-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months. Bank cashback on iPhones: iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Rs 5000

iPhone Air: Rs 5000

iPhone 17: Rs 5000

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 4000

iPhone 16e: Rs 4000 Other offers on iPhones include: Apple Trade In: Apple is offering a valuation of up to Rs 64,000 of an older model for exchange.

Other: Three months of Apple Music, Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade Macs American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank card holders can avail cashback of up to Rs 10000 on purchasing a new Apple Mac. This includes both 13-inch and 15-inch models of the MacBook Air with M4, which launched in March this year. Similar to iPhones, there are no-interest EMI plans for up to 12 months on Macs.

Bank cashback on Macs: MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch: Rs 10000

MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch: Rs10000

iMac: Rs 5000

Mac Studio: Rs 10000

Mac mini: Rs 4000 Other offers: Apple Trade In

Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade iPads Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 4000 on select iPad models with eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. No-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months are also available. Bank cashback on iPads: iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch: Rs 4000

iPad: Rs 3000

iPad mini: Rs 3000

iPad Pro: Rs 4000 Other offers:

Apple Trade In

Three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade Apple Watch Customers can enjoy bank cashback of up to Rs 6000 on Apple Watch models, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Customers can also trade-in their existing device and apply its value towards a purchase. Bank cashback on Apple Watch: Apple Watch Ultra 3: Rs 6000

Apple Watch Series 11: Rs 4000

Apple Watch SE 3: Rs 2000 AirPods Apple AirPods are available with up to Rs 4000 cashback on eligible cards, along with no-cost EMI plans of up to six months. Apple is also offering three months of Apple Music subscription complementary with the purchase of a new AirPods.