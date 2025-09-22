Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing's CMF Headphone Pro to get customisable cup-design: What to expect

Nothing's CMF Headphone Pro to get customisable cup-design: What to expect

The CMF Headphone Pro is set to debut on September 29 with a swappable ear cup design, physical button controls, including a wheel adjuster, and USB-C charging

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

CMF by Nothing has teased its first headphone, the CMF Headphone Pro, scheduled to launch on September 29. Nothing’s sub-brand has released two teasers so far which reveal the design of the upcoming headphones. According to the teasers, these over-ear headphones will be sporting a design that enables consumers to interchange ear cups. The headphones will also feature physical control buttons, including a wheel adjuster and sliding mechanism.

CMF Headphone Pro: What to expect

According to the first teaser, it appears that the headphones will come with soft-foam cushioning to offer a more secure and snug fit to users. As shown in the video on X, these headphones will sport a design which would let users change the soft-foam earcups. CMF has had a history of putting customisation in the spotlight, with users being able to change and customise CMF Phones’ back panels, and the bezel on its Watch Pro 2.
 
 
CMF by Nothing branding is visible, and the Headphone Pro has been flaunted in two colour variants — Teal and Orange — suggesting that it might debut in the market in those shades. They are likely to sport physical control buttons, including a volume adjusting wheel similar to the one on the Nothing Headphone 1, and a slider button. A USB Type-C port for charging is also visible.

CMF’s previous audio products, including the Buds 2 and Buds 2a, have been tuned with Dirac’s Opteo audio optimisation technology, which enhances sound by adjusting frequency and impulse response in real-time. It remains unconfirmed if the Headphone Pro will receive similar tuning.
 
According to another post from CMF, it appears that the company is positioning the Headphone Pro together with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Watch 3 Pro, to complete the Pro lineup. More details are expected closer to launch, and given CMF’s positioning in the budget segment, the headphones are likely to arrive at an affordable price point.

NothingOS 4.0: Details

In related news, Nothing has recently unveiled NothingOS 4.0, based on Android 16. The open beta program for this software upgrade will begin soon. The NothingOS 4.0 update has been claimed by the company to bring a refreshed design with standardised components, redesigned lock screen clocks, and a cleaner Quick Settings layout. The update will add an Extra Dark Mode for reduced eye strain, a new Pop-up View for easier multitasking, and app optimisations for smoother performance. Photography will see upgrades with enhanced Camera and Gallery apps, while new AI controls will give users greater privacy and transparency. Furthermore, general refinements include improvements to connectivity, lock screen responsiveness, always-on display, and quicker access to Bluetooth recording.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

