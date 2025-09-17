Tech Wrap Sept 17: Nothing OS 4 beta, YouTube features, Meta Connect 2025

Nothing has confirmed that its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 will soon enter the Open Beta phase. Sharing an update on X (formerly Twitter), the company posted, “Life runs easier on Nothing OS 4.0, coming soon,” along with a teaser video suggesting a refreshed interface design. The upcoming release is expected to deliver a more refined and polished look across the system, as well as app optimisations to enhance responsiveness and overall performance.

YouTube has rolled out a major upgrade to its livestreaming platform, introducing new tools at the Made on YouTube event. The company stated that the changes are aimed at improving live experiences for creators and viewers alike. Key updates include Playables integration within live streams, dual-format streaming, AI-driven highlights, and a side-by-side ad option.

Meta Connect 2025: How and where to watch Ray-Ban, Oakley glasses unveiling Meta will host its Connect event starting September 17 (September 18 in India), where a refreshed version of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with a built-in display is expected. According to The Verge, citing UploadVR, a promotional video briefly appeared on Meta’s official YouTube channel before being taken down, showcasing the glasses and a wristband controller. The same clip also hinted at a possible Oakley-branded variant featuring a centrally placed camera. SPPL launches Thomson and Kodak-branded QLED TVs ahead of festive season Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), which holds the licence for Thomson and Kodak in India, has rolled out new QLED smart TVs under both brands in time for the festive season. The lineup features Thomson QLED TVs running on JioTele OS and Kodak Matrix Series QLED models powered by Google TV.

Nothing Ear 3 to be launched on Sep 18: Super Mic, aluminium frame expected Nothing is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3, on September 18. The company has already showcased the design and revealed upcoming features, including a “Super Mic” integrated into the charging case. The earbuds will also feature a more premium build with partial aluminium construction. Amazon schedules event for Sept 30: Echo speaker, Colour Kindle expected Amazon has confirmed its fall hardware showcase for September 30. Panos Pamay, Lead of Devices and Services, shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), revealing only the date. The event is expected to bring product updates including the Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker, a colour Kindle, Fire TV, and potentially another Echo speaker or a robot vacuum.

Xbox PC app lists games from other storefronts, including Steam Microsoft has started releasing updates to the Xbox app for Windows PCs and handhelds, consolidating library and launch functions across multiple storefronts while adding cross-device play tracking. The changes introduce a unified game library that pulls in titles from platforms such as Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, and Battle.net, along with a new “My Apps” tab for quicker access to third-party stores and apps. A feature called “just pick up and play,” which syncs cloud-compatible games and recent play history across devices, will arrive soon. The Verge noted that Steam games will also be included in the aggregated library.

YouTube made it simpler to edit shorts and generate AI videos At the Made on YouTube 2025 event, YouTube announced new tools aimed at simplifying content creation for its users. These include Veo 3 Fast for AI-powered video generation, Edit with AI for smart editing support, and Speech to Song to remix dialogue into music. The features are designed to give creators fresh ways to experiment and engage audiences. Google tests Apple Spotlight-like search bar on PCs with a new Windows app Google is experimenting with a new search app for Windows that mirrors Apple’s Spotlight-style design. The app, currently limited to personal accounts, is intended to make it easier to search files, apps, and the web without disrupting workflow.

Riot Games releases Valorant update with Replay system for PC Riot Games has rolled out Valorant Patch Notes 11.06 for PC, introducing a Replay system for Competitive, Unrated, Swiftplay, and Premier matches. The patch also resolves an invisibility bug affecting Yoru and Reyna, adds performance improvements, and more. Riot further disclosed that it has banned 40,000 bots in the past six months. Primebook 2 Pro, Max laptops with Android-based OS launched Indian brand Primebook has released two laptops, the Primebook 2 Pro and Primebook 2 Max, in the country. Both are powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and run PrimeOS 3.0, which is based on Android 15. The devices come equipped with AI features, including a Gemini-powered AI Companion and an AI-driven Global Search.

Nano Banana trends push Gemini to lead position on Apple, Google app stores Google’s Nano Banana image-generation model has propelled the Gemini app to the top spots on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Launched on August 25, the feature quickly gained traction in India, with users creating 3D figurines, 90s saree-style photos, and celebrity Polaroids. While AI image generation isn’t new—OpenAI already catered to that use case—Nano Banana’s accuracy and ability to replicate likenesses have made it stand out. Still on iOS 18? Take note of these before you update your iPhone to iOS 26

Apple has started rolling out iOS 26 to supported iPhones, introducing its new Liquid Glass design language. This update brings translucent, glass-inspired effects to icons, menus, and system elements. Given the dramatic change in appearance, Apple is also offering iOS 18.7 for users who want to stick with the older interface. I found a budget wireless keyboard and mouse combo for my MacBook Pro When I switched to using a MacBook Pro as my primary device, I realised the transition went beyond adapting to macOS. My workspace, complete with a 27-inch external display, required the right peripherals. A dependable wireless keyboard and mouse combo became a necessity.

Parents accuse OpenAI, Character.AI of failing kids' safety at Senate panel A California father whose 16-year-old son died by suicide earlier this year testified before a US Senate panel on Tuesday, alleging that OpenAI’s ChatGPT contributed to his son’s self-destruction, Bloomberg reported. Top 10 Google Gemini AI Photo prompts to stay ahead of Nano Banana trend Google has shared 10 free and creative prompts inside the Gemini App. The AI tool has quickly gone viral, with its ability to turn ordinary photos into digital artwork or social media hits—all achievable with a single prompt and no extra effort.